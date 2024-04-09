Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Holger Rune vs Sumit Nagal preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Holger Rune vs Sumit Nagal

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Second Round

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Sumit Nagal preview

Holger Rune at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Seventh seed Holger Rune is slated to take on Sumit Nagal of India in the second round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday, April 10.

Rune kicked off his 2024 season at the Brisbane International where he succumbed to Grigor Dimitrov in the title-decider. He was shocked in the second round of the Australian Open by French teen Arthur Cazaux.

The Dane reached the last four at the Open Sud De France but was forced to retire mid-way through the clash against Born Coric. He lost a gripping three-setter to Alexander Shevchenko in Rotterdam a couple of weeks later.

Rune reached the last four at the Mexican Open where he lost to Casper Ruud despite being one set up. He reached the last eight at the BNP Paribas Open but lost to eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev. Seeded sixth at the Miami Open, the Dane suffered a disappointing first-round defeat to exciting Hungarian prospect Fabian Marozsan.

Nagal, meanwhile, kicked off his campaign in the qualifiers. He saw off eighth seed Flavio Cobolli and third seed Facundo Diaz Acosta to seal his fifth main-draw appearance of the year.

Up against Italian youngster Matteo Arnaldi in the first round, Nagal lost a close opening set but bounced back in sets two and three on the back of some terrific tennis to seal a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

It is worth mentioning that Nagal also created history at the 2024 Australian Open, when he became the first Indian to beat a seeded player in a Grand Slam match since 1989. He beat Alexander Bublik in straight sets to achieve this feat before bowing out in the second round against Shang Juncheng.

Holger Rune vs head-to-head

Holger Rune leads Sumit Nagal 1-0 in their head-to-head. He won their previous encounter 7-5, 6-3 in the Davis Cup last year.

Holger Rune vs Sumit Nagal odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Holger Rune -350 -1.5(+100) Over 21.5 (-110) Sumit Nagal +260 +1.5 (-140) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Sumit Nagal prediction

Sumit Nagal at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Defending champion Holger Rune holds the edge over Sumit Nagal in terms of experience ahead of their clash, but there is no discounting a surprise from the Indian, who has been in some terrific form recently.

It will be the 20-year-old Dane's first match on the red dirt this season, and he will be eager to start on a bright note. He is currently 13-7 this season during the hard-court swing and without a title. His disappointing defeat to Andrey Rublev in last year's final will be added motivation for the youngster to lift the title this time on.

Nagal, meanwhile, has stated in the past that clay is his favorite surface, and he's proved that over his team on the challenger and future circuits. The World No. 93 looked in good touch ever since landing in Monte-Carlo and will look to keep the good form going against a formidable opponent in Rune.

Nagal will have to serve well and create early inroads on the Rune's serve if he is to have any chance.

Pick: Holger Rune in straight sets.