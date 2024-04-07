Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, and prediction

Fixture: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper

Date: April 8, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: First Round

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper preview

Hurkacz at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 12

Tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on Jack Draper in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Hurkacz has made a promising start to the season by amassing 18 wins from 26 matches and a runner-up finish in the United Cup. He also reached the semifinals at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open 2024, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

The Pole is currently competing in the Estoril Open and is one win away from clinching the title. He began his campaign by defeating Jan Choinski in straight sets and then edged past the likes of Pablo Llamas Ruiz and Christian Garin en route to the final. Hurkacz will square off against Pedro Martinez to stake his claim for the title and hope to make a perfect start on clay.

Draper at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 5

Meanwhile, Jack Draper has made a hot and cold start to the season by garnering nine wins from 15 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Adelaide International and a semifinal appearance in the Mexican Open. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Tommy Paul in four sets.

The Brit will enter the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a second-round exit at the Miami Open. Despite putting up a spirited performance against Nicolas Jarry, he fell to the Chilean in a close three-set encounter 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(2). Draper will be determined to begin well in Monte-Carlo.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper head-to-head

Hurkacz leads the head-to-head against Draper 2-1. However, Draper won their most recent encounter at the US Open 2023.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper odds

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper prediction

Hubert Hurkacz in Dubai - Day 12

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Hubert Hurkacz and Jack Draper in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Both players have made a solid start to their respective seasons and will be eager to make a significant impact on clay.

Hurkacz is one of the most consistent players on the men's tour. His ongoing run at the Estoril Open showcases his potential on clay. The Pole has a steady all-around game on the court and is known for his accurate groundstrokes off both wings.

Draper, on the contrary, had a disappointing hardcourt season in the USA. Despite having momentum on his side, he registered early exits at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. The left-hander likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis is known for his powerful forehand.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and converts their chances during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this contest. Draper is making his second appearance in Monte-Carlo and lacks the experience to compete on clay at the highest level.

He has the pedigree to present a tricky challenge to Hurkacz in the first round, but it is most likely that the Pole continues his good form and begins his campaign with a win.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.