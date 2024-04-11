Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (7) Holger Rune

Date: April 12, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune preview

Sinner at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Second seed Jannik Sinner will take on seventh seed Holger Rune in the quarterfinal of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

Sinner has been the man to beat on the main tour this year with an astounding success ratio of 95% this season. The Italian has gone on title-winning runs in the Rotterdam Open, Miami Open, and the Australian Open 2024, where he outclassed Daniil Medvedev in five sets to capture his first Grand Slam title.

Sinner started his campaign in the Monte-Carlo Masters with a potent win over Sebastian Korda and then cruised past Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round. He outclassed the German with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes.

Rune at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Holger Rune, meanwhile, has also had a great start to the season by chalking up 15 wins from 22 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International. He also registered semifinal appearances in the Mexican Open and the Open 13 Provence event in Marseille.

The Dane entered the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a second round exit in the Miami Open. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Sumit Nagal and then dug deep to eliminate Grigor Dimitrov in the third round. Rune overpowered the in-form Bulgarian with a scoreline of 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-6(2).

Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Rune leads the head-to-head against Sinner 2-1. However, Sinner won their most recent encounter in the Nitto ATP Finals 2023 in Turin.

Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune odds

Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune prediction

Sinner at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

A frenetic encounter is on the cards between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Both players possess the necessary skill set to go the distance and will be determined to continue their run in the Masters 1000 event.

Sinner is starting to prove his potential at the highest level. He has been more clinical than ever in the last 12 months and is a serious threat in any competition on the tour. His towering presence on the baseline and ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court give him the upper hand during rallies.

Rune, on the other hand, is also close to making a significant impact this year. Despite a minor hiccup in the Miami Open, the Dane made amends in Monte-Carlo and is through to the last eight. He is known for his resilient all-around game, quick decision making skills, and awareness on the tennis court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and converts their half chances will have the upper hand in this bout. Rune has a solid record on clay and the pedigree to give Sinner a run for his money in this encounter. But the Italian will most likely stamp his authority yet again and continue his purple patch in Monte-Carlo.

Pick: Sinner to win in three sets.