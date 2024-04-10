Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: April 11, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Second seed Jannik Sinner will take on Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday.

As one of the top seeds here, Sinner received a direct bye into the second round, where he faced Sebastian Korda. The latter had bested the Italian the last time they crossed paths, which was at the 2023 Adelaide International.

However, Sinner has moprhed into a different player since then. The 22-year-old has been in scintillating form this year and produced yet another solid display of tennis.

Sinner conceded just a solitary game in the first set as he captured it without breaking a sweat. The second set was more of the same as Korda couldn't withstand the onslaught inflicted by the Italian, who won the match 6-1, 6-2.

Struff staged an impressive comeback to down Sebastian Baez 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He next faced World No. 32 Borna Coric in the second round.

Struff started the match quite well as he secured a 4-1 lead in no time. However, Coric slowly clawed his way back into the contest and even stopped the German from serving out the set at 5-4.

Struff then fended off a set point on his own serve to force a tie-break. He came out on top in it to take a one-set lead. The second set didn't feature the back-and-forth of the opening set as the German dished out a breadstick to Coric to win the match 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Sinner leads Struff 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last month's Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -1400

+1.5 (-300)

Over 19.5 (-120)

Jan-Lennard Struff

+675

-1.5 (+200)

Under 19.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2024 Miami Open.

After a tough first set, it was smooth sailing for Struff as he sent Coric on his way back home. The victory was quite significant for him as it marked the first time he scored consecutive wins this year.

Sinner, meanwhile, showed no signs of slowing down as he improved to 23-1 for the season after his win over Korda. He didn't drop his serve even once, struck 17 winners, and won a massive 95 percent of his first serve points.

Sinner and Struff battled just a month ago at Indian Wells, and the 22-year-old scored a routine win over his older rival. He neutralized his opponent's serve quite well and remained solid during his own service games.

Sinner has won almost thrice as many matches as Struff this year. The former has been on a rampage as he has won three titles from his four tournament appearances. Given their results, this should be yet another easy win for the young Italian.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.