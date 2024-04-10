Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Second Round

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda preview

Jannik Sinner celebrates his win at the 2024 Miami Open

Second seed Jannik Sinner is slated to kick off his campaign in Monte-Carlo against Sebastian Korda in the second round on Wednesday, April 10.

Sinner has started the year spectacularly, bagging three titles so far. He won his first-ever Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and followed it up with a victory in Rotterdam a couple of weeks later, getting the better of Alex de Minaur in the final.

After suffering his first defeat of the year to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Sinner picked up his first Miami Open title on his third attempt. He jumped to a career-best of No. 2 in the ATP rankings following the win.

Korda, meanwhile, is 10/8 on the W/L column for the year. His best results of the year, so far, have come at the Australian Open where he reached the third round, and the Dubai Tennis Championships where he reached the last eight. He was beaten on both occasions by Andrey Rublev.

Korda has kicked off his campaign in Monte-Carlo already, brushing aside Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Sebastian Korda have met twice on the ATP tour and have one win against each other. The American, however, won their most recent encounter 7-5, 6-1 at the Adelaide International last year.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner -800 -1.5 (-210) Over 20.5 (-120) Sebastian Korda +500

+1.5 (+145) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner and Sebastian Korda's blockbuster second encounter promises plenty of action.

Despite his indifferent start to the season, Korda looked solid in his first-round match in Monte-Carlo. He won an impressive 72% of points on his first serve and broke his opponent's serve a total of five times en route to his emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Sinner, meanwhile, hasn't yet played a match on the red dirt so far this season. He dominated in Miami a couple of weeks ago and will be looking to keep that same momentum as he prepares to navigate through the clay swing. Currently at 22-1 on the W/L column for the year, Sinner will look to improve on that record in Monte Carlo.

Despite his blistering performance in the previous round, Korda will have to begin strong and create early inroads if he is to have a chance against Sinner. Serving well will also hold the key.

Pick: Jannik Sinner in straight sets.