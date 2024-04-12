Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: April 13, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open.

Reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will face off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Saturday.

Sinner defeated Sebastian Korda and Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals here. He then faced last year's runner-up Holger Rune for a spot in the last four.

Sinner was the first to face a break point as he found himself in trouble in the fourth game of the opening set but he fended it off with ease. He broke Rune's serve in the very next game to go 3-2 up and maintained the headstart to claim the set.

Both players remained unshakeable on serve in the second set, though Rune saved multiple break points in it. The set eventually went into a tie-break, in which Sinner let go of a couple of match points as the Dane snatched the set from him.

While the two were on even footing for quite a while in the third set, Sinner managed to pull ahead in the end. He bagged the last three games of the match to score a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 win.

Tsitsipas knocked out Laslo Djere, Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Alexander Zverev to reach the quarterfinals, where he faced Karen Khachanov. The match started with three consecutive breaks of serve, with the Greek coming out on top to lead 2-1.

Tsitsipas kept a tight leash on the lead and soon captured the set. The second set was quite lop-sided as the Greek reeled off five straight games from 2-1 to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Sinner 5-3 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their previous encounter at the 2023 ATP Finals in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Moneyline Jannik Sinner -430

Stefanos Tsitsipas

+340



(Odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Sinner encountered his first real test of the week in the form of Rune but managed to pass with flying colors and improved to 25-1 for the season. While he failed to wrap up the match in the second set when he had the chance to do so, he regrouped quite well in the decider to make it through.

Sinner won 87% of his first serve points, didn't lose his serve even once and struck 28 winners against 11 unforced errors against Rune. As for Tsitsipas, competing at the Monte-Carlo Masters just brings out the best in him. He's a two-time champion here and has now made it to the semifinals without losing a set.

While Tsitsipas does have the upper hand in his rivalry against Sinner, the latter has won their last couple of matches. Half of their eight matches have been on clay and the Greek has a 3-1 lead on the red dirt.

Sinner has been in fine form all year long but Tsitsipas does have the goods to challenge him, especially at this venue. Nevertheless, the Italian's superior results over the last few months make him the favorite to reach his fourth final of the season.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.