Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (15) Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €5,950,575
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie preview
The first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters will see two former top-10 players — Karen Khachanov and Cameron Norrie — lock horns in an exciting encounter.
Khachanov, the 15th seed at this year’s tournament, had made a promising start to the season. After reaching the second week at the Australian Open, he lifted a title in Doha only for it to fizzle out in the subsequent weeks.
The Russian will be keen on bouncing back from his early exits at Indian Wells and Miami, which brought his win-loss for the season down to 12-6, as the Tour transitions into the clay swing.
Norrie’s 2024 season has followed a somewhat similar trajectory, with a strong start to the year at the Australian Open and another deep run on the claycourts of Rio.
The Briton, however, failed to make an impact throughout the Sunshine Double, and his year’s win-loss stands at a lackluster 10-6.
Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head
Khachanov and Norrie have split their previous six meetings, hence their head-to-head stands at a 3-3 deadlock.
Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie prediction
Given their record, fans can expect a tight battle when Karen Khachanov and Cameron Norrie step out on the court for their first-round encounter.
The contest will pit the Russian’s firepower against his opponent’s defensive prowess. Khachanov will look to dictate the rallies from the baseline and win a few easy points behind that big first serve. He has won 74% of first-serve points so far this season.
Norrie’s ability to get the balls back could well cause a few problems for Khachanov, but the Briton has not beaten a top-20 player since January. And in tight match-ups like these, the lack of confidence can prove decisive.
Prediction: Khachanov to win in three sets