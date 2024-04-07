Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie preview

The first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters will see two former top-10 players — Karen Khachanov and Cameron Norrie — lock horns in an exciting encounter.

Khachanov, the 15th seed at this year’s tournament, had made a promising start to the season. After reaching the second week at the Australian Open, he lifted a title in Doha only for it to fizzle out in the subsequent weeks.

The Russian will be keen on bouncing back from his early exits at Indian Wells and Miami, which brought his win-loss for the season down to 12-6, as the Tour transitions into the clay swing.

Norrie made the semifinals at the Rio Open.

Norrie’s 2024 season has followed a somewhat similar trajectory, with a strong start to the year at the Australian Open and another deep run on the claycourts of Rio.

The Briton, however, failed to make an impact throughout the Sunshine Double, and his year’s win-loss stands at a lackluster 10-6.

Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Khachanov and Norrie have split their previous six meetings, hence their head-to-head stands at a 3-3 deadlock.

Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Cameron Norrie

+120 Karen Khachanov

-155

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Khachanov will be the favorite to win on paper.

Given their record, fans can expect a tight battle when Karen Khachanov and Cameron Norrie step out on the court for their first-round encounter.

The contest will pit the Russian’s firepower against his opponent’s defensive prowess. Khachanov will look to dictate the rallies from the baseline and win a few easy points behind that big first serve. He has won 74% of first-serve points so far this season.

Norrie’s ability to get the balls back could well cause a few problems for Khachanov, but the Briton has not beaten a top-20 player since January. And in tight match-ups like these, the lack of confidence can prove decisive.

Prediction: Khachanov to win in three sets