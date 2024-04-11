Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (15) Karen Khachanov

Date: Friday, April 10

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Twelfth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to lock horns with 15th seed Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday, April 10.

Tsitsipas kicked off his campaign in Monte-Carlo against Laslo Djere in the first round. He won the match 6-3, 3-2 after Djere was forced to retire mid-way through the clash. Up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round, Tsitsipas continued his dominance by sealing a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Tsitsipas went up against Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster Round-of-16 clash. Both players began strongly on serve, but it was Zverev who cracked first in the 12th game to give Tsitsipas the first set.

Tsitsipas got off to a flyer in Set 2, racing to a 5-0 lead. A fightback from Zverev saw the set head into a tie-break. The Greek eventually plowed through to seal a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win.

Khachanov, meanwhile, kicked off his campaign in Monte-Carlo with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win against British No. 1 Cameron Norrie in Round 1. He plowed through a grueling three-setter in the following round against Francisco Cerundolo, coming back from a set down to seal a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The Russian shocked compatriot and fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16, playing an almost flawless match en route to a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov have met eight times on the ATP tour, with the latter leading their head-to-head 7-1 currently. The Greek also won their most recent encounter 6-3, 6-4 at the Paris Masters last year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -205 Karen Khachanov +175

(Odds sourced from oddschecker.com)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov head into their blockbuster encounter on the back of some good form.

Tsitsipas has looked like his old self in his three matches in Monte-Carlo so far, not having dropped a set till now. He's been solid on serve and has used the chip-and-charge tactic very well so far.

Khachanov, too, has looked in scintillating form, having beaten the likes of Norrie and Medvedev in the tournament already. He put on a display of brutal groundstrokes from the baseline against Medvedev and will look to maintain that consistency going forward.

While Tsitsipas has dominated Khachanov in most of their encounters in the past, there is no discounting a surprise from the Russian.

Tsitsipas, however, holds the edge being the better claycourt player and a former champion here, and could run away with the match if he plays as well as he has in the tournament so far.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets