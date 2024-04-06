Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Miami Open.

Twelfth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Laslo Djere in the first round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Tsitsipas, a runner-up at last year's Australian Open, could only manage to make it to the fourth round this time. As a result, he fell out of the top 10 for the first time in nearly five years.

Tsitsipas' title defense at the Los Cabos Open concluded in the semifinals at the hands of Casper Ruud. He made it to the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open a week after that.

Tsitsipas scored wins over Lucas Pouille and Frances Tiafoe to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to Jiri Lehecka. Denis Shapovalov then eliminated him in the second round of the Miami Open.

Djere has struggled for most of the season so far. He lost his first three matches of the year but found some solace in the red dirt. He defeated Marin Cilic in the opening round of the Argentina Open for his first win of the season.

Djere lost in the second round to Andrea Vavassori. He was knocked out of the Rio Open in the second round as well and a similar fate awaited him at the Miami Open.

Djere was the top seed at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco. After a first-round bye, he took on former top 10 player Fabio Fognini in the second round. The Serb fought hard but eventually lost the match 7-6 (1), 2-6, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Djere 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last year's Wimbledon in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas





Laslo Djere









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere prediction

Laslo Djere at the 2023 Paris Masters.

While Tsitsipas' game has regressed in certain aspects this year, Djere has performed even worse than him. However, all three of the Serb's victories have come on clay this season.

Tsitsipas hasn't even dropped a set against Djere so far but all three of their previous duels were closely contested. The Greek has fond memories of competing at the Monte-Carlo Masters in the past as he won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

Tsitsipas even bested Djere en route to winning the title here in 2022. His results on clay have been quite good and after a relatively slow start to the year, he'll be eager to garner some much-needed momentum.

Djere's record against top players doesn't inspire any confidence about his chances either. With a 6-35 win-loss record against top-20 opposition, he has struggled mightily against quality players. With the Serb amid a rough patch as well, Tsitsipas will be favored to notch up yet another win in this rivalry.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.