Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Date: April 10, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Twelfth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas, a two-time champion here, commenced his quest for a third title against Laslo Djere. The Greek stamped his authority right off the bat as he surged to a 5-1 lead in the first set.

Djere displayed signs of a fightback as he stopped Tsitsipas from serving out the set with a two-game run to make it 5-3. However, the latter was able to close out the set on his second attempt.

Tsitsipas dealt the first blow in the second set as he broke Djere's serve to go 3-2 up. The latter retired immediately after that and thus sent the Greek into the next round.

Etcheverry was drawn against Nicolas Jarry in his opener here. The two faced off a couple of months ago in Buenos Aires and the Argentine sustained an injury during that match which sidelined him for a month.

Despite some resistance, a lone break of serve in Etcheverry's favor proved to be enough for him to claim the first set. The two traded service breaks halfway through the second set but managed to keep up with the other.

Etcheverry eventually gained the upper hand as he snagged a break of serve in the 11th game to go 6-5 up. He then served out the match in the following game for a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-110) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

+210 -1.5 (+400) Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Tomas Martin Etchverry at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Tsitsipas was largely in control of the proceedings against Djere when the latter chose to call it quits. The Greek put up some decent numbers as he won 73 percent of his first serve points and struck 10 winners as well as unforced errors.

Etcheverry's stats were slightly less impressive as he won 65 percent of points on the back of his first serve and hit nine winners during his first-round duel. He made it to the semifinals of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston last week.

Etcheverry also reached the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open and the Cordoba Open before that. While he's a capable player on clay, he's no match for Tsitsipas, provided the latter plays at his best.

Tsitsipas hasn't had the best start to the season but a change of surface offers the opportunity to start anew. He's one of the best claycourters of his generation and is a two-time titlist at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Even if Etcheverry offers him a stiff challenge, the Greek should be able to make it past him given his record here.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.