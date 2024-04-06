Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €5,950,575
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview
World No. 13 Taylor Fritz takes on Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.
Fritz has enjoyed success for most of the season. While he and his fellow Americans failed to defend their United Cup title, he made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.
It marked the first time Fritz made the last-eight in Melbourne, but he was knocked out by defending champion Novak Djokovic. He mounted a successful title defence at the Delray Beach Open, beating Tommy Paul in the final.
Fritz couldn't sustain the momentum and crashed out of the Mexican Open in the first round. On his return to the US, he made the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters but made a swift exit from the Miami Open in the opening round.
Musetti, meanwhile, has had a tough time this season. He didn't register back-to-back victories in his first four tournaments and failed to cross the opening hurdle at his next three events.
Musetti showed some signs of life at the Miami Open, where he bested 16th seed Ben Shelton before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. He commenced his clay swing at the Estoril Open, where he succumbed to Nuno Borges in straight sets in the second round.
Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head
Fritz leads Musetti 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Davis Cup in straight sets.
Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction
Musetti hasn't had the best of starts to the season, and now he has to face a player against whom he hasn't even won a set. While both of their prior matches were fairly competitive, Fritz reigned supreme in both.
However, Musetti will fancy his odds of a better showing, as they will compete on his favored surface, clay. He has a 46-29 record on red dirt, which is better than Fritz's 36-30 record on the surface.
Both performed wel at the Monte-Carlo Masters last year. Musetti ousted World No. 1 Djokovic en route the quarterfinals, while Fritz went a round further, losing to eventual champion Andrey Rublev.
Eventually, it will down to whether Musetti is able to rediscover his form after a disappointing few months. Fritz is expected to win, based on his results and record against the Italian.
Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets