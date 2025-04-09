Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (12) Arthur Fils
Date: April 10, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: Round of 16
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils preview
Seventh seed Andrey Rublev of Russia will take on 12th seed Arthur Fils of France in the round of 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 on Thursday (April 10).
Rublev won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2023. He won the Qatar Open this year, but his performance in other tournaments have been ordinary. The 27-year-Russian, however, managed to beat veteran Gael Monfils in straight sets in his first match in Monte Carlo.
Fils, meanwhile, is one of the most promising youngsters in the game at the moment. The 20-year-old Frenchman reached the quarterfinals of both the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open last month. He then defeated Tallon Griekspoor in three sets in his first match in Monte Carlo before ousting Flavio Cobolli in straight sets in his next match.
Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils head-to-head
Rublev and Fils have met only once so far, with the former winning the match. Rublev beat the Frenchman in the Hong Kong Open quarterfinal last year in three sets.
Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils prediction
Andrey Rublev is one of the most dangerous players on clay, as the surface allows him to set up his powerful forehand. He usually likes to dominate rallies with the shot and Thursday's match against Arthur Fils might be no exception.
However, Fils probably has the slightly superior serve and backhand, which might help him make things difficult for the Russian. Fils should try to make Rublev play off his backhand as much as possible. He might try to engage the Russian in crosscourt backhand exchanges.
Still, Rublev is far too experienced and might win the match with his experience alone. The two-time Masters 1000 champion will, however, want to finish the match in two sets. Fils will enjoy a battle of attrition and would want to take Rublev into the third set. Even if the Frenchman is able to take the match into the third set, Rublev will be the favorite to win.
Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.