Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (12) Arthur Fils

Date: April 10, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils preview

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev of Russia will take on 12th seed Arthur Fils of France in the round of 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 on Thursday (April 10).

Ad

Trending

Rublev won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2023. He won the Qatar Open this year, but his performance in other tournaments have been ordinary. The 27-year-Russian, however, managed to beat veteran Gael Monfils in straight sets in his first match in Monte Carlo.

Fils, meanwhile, is one of the most promising youngsters in the game at the moment. The 20-year-old Frenchman reached the quarterfinals of both the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open last month. He then defeated Tallon Griekspoor in three sets in his first match in Monte Carlo before ousting Flavio Cobolli in straight sets in his next match.

Ad

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

Rublev and Fils have met only once so far, with the former winning the match. Rublev beat the Frenchman in the Hong Kong Open quarterfinal last year in three sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev Arthur Fils

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Fils prediction

Andrey Rublev is one of the most dangerous players on clay, as the surface allows him to set up his powerful forehand. He usually likes to dominate rallies with the shot and Thursday's match against Arthur Fils might be no exception.

However, Fils probably has the slightly superior serve and backhand, which might help him make things difficult for the Russian. Fils should try to make Rublev play off his backhand as much as possible. He might try to engage the Russian in crosscourt backhand exchanges.

Ad

Still, Rublev is far too experienced and might win the match with his experience alone. The two-time Masters 1000 champion will, however, want to finish the match in two sets. Fils will enjoy a battle of attrition and would want to take Rublev into the third set. Even if the Frenchman is able to take the match into the third set, Rublev will be the favorite to win.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More