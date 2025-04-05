Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: April 7, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte-Carlo Country Club

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Ben Shelton in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

11th seed Ben Shelton will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on April 7. Whoever out of the two comes out on top, will face either a qualifier or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the Masters 1000 event.

Shelton has won ten out of 16 matches so far in the 2025 season, most notably reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, while also making it to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

His most recent appearance on court came at the Miami Open, where he received a bye to the second round due to his seeding. Here, the 22-year-old faced Coleman Wong and the two played out a thrilling encounter. Shelton put up a tough fight but eventually suffered a 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(5) defeat.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has won 14 out of 22 matches so far in the 2025 season, reaching two finals at the Mexican Open and the Delray Beach Open. However, he was unable to win either of the title clashes, losing to Tomas Machac in Acapulco while being beaten by Miomir Kecmanovic in Delray Beach

The Spaniard last competed at the Miami Open, where he started his campaign with a 7-6(3), 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff. Here, he faced 16th seed Frances Tiafoe and the American won the opening set 7-5 after breaking in the last game.

The second set saw both players holding their serve despite facing multiple break points, and eventually a tiebreak ensued, which Tiafoe won to register a 7-5, 7-6(5) win.

Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The only prior encounter between the two came in the first round of the 2023 Paris Masters, with Davidovich Fokina winning 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-3.

Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovick Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Odds will be updated when available.

Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Ben Selton might be the higher-ranked player of the two but given the match is on clay, Davidovich Fokina should not be written off. The Spaniard, who reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2023, has beaten the American before and is capable of giving him a run for his money.

Shelton is among the best servers on the ATP Tour and his serve fetched him 14 aces in his last match, which came at the Miami Open. Here, he also won 42 out of 52 points on his first serve and produced 47 winners compared to 30 unforced errors. The American has an aggressive game and will look to put pressure on his opponent with his highhly powerful groundstrokes.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won 82 out of 116 points on his first serve during the Miami Open and produced 36 winners. The Spaniard also produced 50 unforced errors and cannot affford too many of those against Shelton.

Davidovich Fokina does not shy away from playing his shots and his return game will come in handy while dealing with the American's strong serves. The 25-year-old's stamina and speed will also be crucial in dealing with his opponent's aggression.

While Shelton is a formidable opponent, Davidovich Fokina plays well on clay and has a fair chance of winning if he is at his best.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.

