Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz (13) Arthur Fils

Date: April 11, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils preview

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face twelfth seed Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. By the Spaniard's high standards, 2025 has been an underwhelming season for Alcaraz. He has won a title at the ABN Amro Open but has faltered on big stages, such as a 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6 loss against a physically compromised Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open quarterfinal.

Barring the loss in Melbourne, Alcaraz also had disappointing results in Indian Wells and Miami. He was the favorite to win both titles in the absence of Jannik Sinner but lost 1-6, 6-0, 4-6 against Jack Draper at the BNP Paribas Open semifinal and lost 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 against David Goffin in the second round of the Miami Open.

In Monte Carlo, Alcaraz received an opening-round bye and started his campaign with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. He kept up the momentum as he put up another clinical performance, winning 6-3, 6-1 against German qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the third round.

Arthur Fils has won 14 of the 20 matches he has played in 2025. The Frenchman had yet to win a title in the season but had three previous quarterfinals. He entered the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of consecutive quarterfinal appearances at the BNP Paribas Open and at the Miami Open. He lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-7 (7) against Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells and lost 6-7 (5), 1-6 against Jakub Mensik in Miami.

Fils had a tough start in Monte Carlo as he had to win after dropping the first set, winning 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 against Tallon Griekspoor in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 6-4 win over Flavio Cobolli in the second round, snapping the Italian's six-match winning streak. The Frenchman's most impressive win came in the third round, when he won 6-2, 6-3 against seventh seed and 2022 champion Andrey Rublev.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two on the ATP Tour.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Totla Games Carlos Alcaraz -300 -1.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-125) Arthur Fils +240 +1.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils prediction

Even though this is the first time that Carlos Alcaraz has won matches at Monte-Carlo, the Spaniard has a stellar record on clay. He has an 82 percent win rate on the surface, reaching 12 finals from which he has won 8 titles, including last year's French Open.

Meanwhile, Arthur Fils has a 56 percent win record on clay, but the Frenchman has two titles on the surface. His last one came at the Hamburg Open last year, when he won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) against Alexander Zverev in the final.

Alcaraz will be the favorite for the upcoming match as he is the second seed and he has the experience of winning titles at the Masters 1000 level, whereas Fils has yet to win anything beyond the ATP 500 level.

Pick- Alcaraz to win in straight sets

