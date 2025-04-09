Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Daniel Altmaier
Date: April 10, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Altmaier preview
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.
After a first-round bye, Alcaraz was up against Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. The Spaniard struck first in the opening set to go up a break but couldn't hold on to his lead.
Cerundolo nabbed the next four games on the trot to go 5-2 up and claimed the set soon after that. Alcaraz swiftly mounted an impressive comeback, dropping only one more game for the rest of the match to score a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 win.
Altmaier came through the qualifying rounds with wins over Jaume Munar and Pierre-Hughes Herbert. He then beat 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the first round. He took on Richard Gasquet for a spot in the third round.
Gasquet held break points on three of Altmaier's service games in the first set but failed to capitalize on his chances. The German didn't make the same mistake and pounced on his very first break point opportunity in the 11th game to go 6-5 up. He served out the set in the next game to take a one-set lead.
Both players struggled to hold serve in the second set as there were a total of nine breaks of serve. Gasquet stood tall amidst the chaos to take the set. However, the Frenchman ran out of steam in the third set. Altmaier broke his opponent's serve twice in the set to register a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 win.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Altmaier odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Altmaier prediction
Alcaraz overcame a sluggish start to beat Cerundolo and record his very first win at the Monte-Carlo Masters in his second appearance. It wasn't a clean match by any standards. He committed 31 unforced errors and struck 19 winners in comparison. However, with this being his very first match on clay, the unfavorable stats can be brushed aside for now.
Altmaier, on the other hand, blasted 36 winners in contrast to 20 unforced errors during his win over Gasquet. He arrived in Monte Carlo on a three-match losing streak but has turned things around with some impressive wins.
Altmaier is known to punch way above his weight whenever he encounters a higher-ranked opponent. He has a pretty solid 4-5 career record against top 10 players and has a 3-2 record against them on clay. While he has the potential to put Alcaraz in a spot of bother, the Spaniard should be able to get himself out of trouble to book his spot in the next round.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.