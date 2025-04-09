Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo

Date: April 10, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Carlos Alcaraz. Source: Getty

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the second round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday, 9 April. It will be their third meeting on the ATP Tour and their second meeting this year.

World No. 3 Alcaraz suffered a disappointing loss against David Goffin in the second round of the Miami Open, so he hopes to be back on winning ways. That was his second consecutive loss, as he lost to Jack Draper in the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells before that.

The 21-year-old Spaniard won the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam, but he failed to capitalise on Jannik Sinner's absence, as he also suffered an unexpected loss against Jiri Lehecka in Doha. Overall, he has a 15-4 win-loss record in 2025.

On the other hand, World No. 22 Cerundolo has 17 match wins on the ATP Tour in 2025, and nobody else has won more men's singles matches than him. He reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and Indian Wells last month.

Cerundolo defeated the 2019 Monte-Carlo champion Fabio Fognini 6-0, 6-3 in the first round. The Argentinian has played three clay-court tournaments this season, but he has not lost before the quarterfinals stage at any clay-court event in 2025 yet.

Francisco Cerundolo. Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz leads Francisco Cerundolo 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Their first meeting was at the Queen's Club on grass, which the Spaniard won 6-1, 7-5. Alcaraz also defeated Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6(4) when they met in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz TBD TBD TBD Francisco Cerundolo TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Four-time Grand Slam champion and winner of five ATP Masters 1000 titles, Carlos Alcaraz is making his second appearance in Monte-Carlo, and it is the only Masters 1000 event where he has not won a match yet.

The reigning French Open champion would be hoping to start the clay court season with a win, as he can become World No. 2 by winning this tournament. That would mean that he won't face Jannik Sinner before the final at the Italian Open or the French Open.

26-year-old Cerundolo has never reached the third round in Monte-Carlo, as he lost the second round in 2023 and 2024, but he would be hoping that it is third time lucky for him.

Cerundolo has reached six ATP Tour finals in his career, and five of them were on clay courts. He won both of his titles on clay as well, and eight of his 14 Top 10 wins were also on clay, so he would be looking to cause another upset.

Alcaraz is not in his best form, and he normally struggles in the initial rounds of a tournament. And Cerundolo could cause some trouble as he is in good form, but still, Alcaraz would be the favorite to win this match, considering his past record on the clay courts.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets

