Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Alex de Minaur

Date: April 10, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview

Danill Medvedev celebrates against Alexandre Muller of France during the Men's Singles Second Round match during Day Four of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Getty

Ninth seed Daniil Medvedev will face the eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the third round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday, April 10. It will be their 11th meeting on the ATP Tour.

Medvedev won two tough matches to reach the third round, as he faced his compatriot Karen Khachanov in the first round and won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. In the second round, he defeated France's Alexandre Muller 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-2.

Medvedev has a 14-7 win-loss record in 2025, and he is out of the top 10 of the ATP Rankings after failing to reach any final in the hard-court season. He would be looking to reach his fifth quarterfinal this year.

On the other hand, De Minaur is the player with the most ATP Tour match wins (18) this season, and his best performance was reaching the final of the ABN Amro Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

The 26-year-old Australian lost the first set 3-6 in his first-round match against Tomas Machac and bounced back strong to win the next two sets 6-0, 6-3 to book his place in the third round.

Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a forehand against Tomas Machac of Czechia during the Men's Singles Second Round match on day four of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters . Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev leads Alex de Minaur 7-3 in their head-to-head record. They have met on clay only once in the past, in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open, when Alex de Minaur won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev TBD TBD TBD Alex de Minaur TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Daniil Medvedev has a 10-5 win-loss record at the Monte-Carlo Masters, and he reached the semifinal of this event in 2019. He has also won a Masters 1000 title on clay in the past, when he defeated Holger Rune in the final of the 2023 Italian Open.

Medvedev will be back in the Top 10 if he wins this match, as Alex de Minaur is 10th in the ATP rankings and will lose points after this loss. It could be a big win for Medvedev in his first clay-court event of the season.

De Minaur will be the favorite to win this match, though, as he is in better form at the moment and has also improved on the clay courts. He reached the quarterfinal in Monte-Carlo last year before losing to Novak Djokovic.

The Australian would also have the psychological edge, having beaten Medvedev in their only previous meeting on clay at the 2024 French Open, when he lost to the eventual finalist Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets

