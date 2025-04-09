Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller

Date: April 9, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller preview

Daniil Medvedev at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ninth seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Alexandre Muller in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.

Medvedev was up against compatriot and good friend Karen Khachanov in the first round here. The former World No. 1 led 5-1 in the opening set but unraveled after that. He dropped the next four games and failed to serve out the set twice.

Medvedev also had three set points on Khachanov's serve at 5-4 but wasted them as well. He got back on track with another break of serve in the 12th game of the set to claim it. He found himself in a similar predicament in the second set but couldn't turn things around this time. He blew a 4-1 lead as his opponent bagged the next five games to take the set.

The match concluded with both players struggling to hold serve towards the end. There were five consecutive breaks of serve towards the end of the third set, with Medvedev coming out on top for a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win.

While Medvedev was fighting for his life in the first round, Muller barely broke a sweat. Up against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in his Monte-Carlo Masters opener, the Frenchman needed a single break of serve in his favor in each set to score a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

Medvedev leads Muller 1-0 in their head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at last year's Wimbledon in four sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -220 +1.5 (-600)

Over 21.5 (-135)

Alexandre Muller +170

-1.5 (+325)

Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Alexandre Muller at the Rio Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Medvedev earned a hard-fought win over Khachanov to begin his campaign in Monte Carlo. While he dropped his serve eight times, he managed to break his opponent's serve on nine occasions. He struck 36 winners in comparison to 34 unforced errors.

Muller, on the other hand, didn't lose his serve even once in the first round. He has a pretty solid track record on clay this year as well. He was the runner-up at the Rio Open and reached the quarterfinals in Marrakech a week ago. He improved his record on clay to 6-3 with his latest win.

Both players have a comparable record this year. Medvedev's record for the year stands at 13-7, while Muller's record stands at 12-7. The latter is in the midst of a career-best season. Aside from the aforementioned final in Rio, he also claimed his maiden career title at the Hong Kong Open at the start of the season.

Medvedev, meanwhile, hasn't won a title since the Italian Open 2023. He has overcome his aversion to playing on clay with some solid results on the surface. Additionally, Muller's 2-13 career record against top 20 players makes the Russian the favorite to win this encounter.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

