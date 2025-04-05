Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov
Date: April 7, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview
Ninth seed Daniil Medvedev will face his friend and compatriot Karen Khachanov in the first round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, 7 April.
The former World No. 1 is out of the Top 10 for the first time since February 2023, and he hopes to be back soon. Medvedev has a 12-7 win-loss record in 2025, and he has not reached any final this season yet.
The 2021 US Open champion lost to Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round of the Miami Masters last month. He also suffered an early loss against Learner Tien at the Australian Open in January, so he would want to start the clay court season with a win.
28-year-old Karen Khachanov is not having a great season either, as he won only five matches in his first seven tournaments this year. He started this season at 19th position in the rankings but now his ranking is down to 26.
Khachanov failed to go beyond the third round at the first two Masters 1000 events of this season in Indian Wells and Miami. He has not reached the quarterfinal of any tournament in 2025 so far.
Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head
Daniil Medvedev leads Karen Khachanov 6-2 in their head-to-head record, but Khachanov won their only meeting on the clay court, which was at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.
Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov odds
Odds sourced from BETMGM (remaining will be added when available)
Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov prediction
Daniil Medvedev will play a first-round match in Monte-Carlo for the first time since 2019, as he is not among the top 8 seeds this time. He has an 8-5 win-loss record at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Medvedev's best result in Monte-Carlo came in 2019, when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic to reach the semifinals, before losing to Dusan Lajovic. He has won six Masters 1000 titles in his career and one of them was the 2023 Italian Open on clay court, so one can expect him to fare well at the Monte-Carlo Masters this time out.
On the other hand, Karen Khachanov has a 9-8 win-loss record at the Monte-Carlo Masters, and his best performance came at the event last year when he reached the quarterfinals.
Khachanov has a 21-21 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events on clay courts. He has lost the first round of Masters 1000 events eight times on clay, which clearly shows that it is not his favorite surface and Medvedev can be expected to win this match.
Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets