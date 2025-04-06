Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Fabio Fognini

The main draw matches of the first clay court ATP 1000 event of the season, Monte-Carlo Masters started on Sunday. A total of 11 more men's singles and four men's doubles first round matches will be played on Monday (April 7).

Some seeded players and two former champions of the event will also be in action on Monday. On that note, let's have a look at the predictions for some matches which will be held on Day 2 of the tournament.

#1. Francisco Cerundolo vs Fabio Fognini

World No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo will face the Italian veteran, 2019 Monte-Carlo champion Fabio Fognini in the first round. The winner of this match plays the second seed Carlos Alcaraz next.

Cerundolo will be a clear favorite to win this match, considering the recent form of both players. 26-year-old Cerundolo has a 16-7 win-loss record this season. He has reached at least the quarterfinals stage in the last five tournaments he has played.

The Argentinian reached the final in Buenos Aires on clay, where he lost to Joao Fonseca in the final. He reached the quarterfinals of the Rio Open and semifinals of the Chile Open in February.

Cerundolo also reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he defeated Alex de Minaur in the round of 16, before losing to Carlos Alcaraz. He stunned Casper Ruud in Miami and lost the quarterfinals to Grigor Dimitrov after a close battle.

On the other hand, 37-year-old Fabio Fognini received a wildcard for the main draw. He has won only one match this season and that was at the Cap Cana Challenger last month.

Fognini has a 21-12 win-loss record at the event and he won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo in 2019, when he defeated Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal on his way to winning the trophy.

Fabio Fognini of Italy kisses the winners trophy after his straight sets victory against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in the men's singles final during day eight of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 21, 2019. Source: Getty

World No. 99 Fognini entered the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech this week but lost to the World No. 92 Raphael Collignon in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

Prediction: Francisco Cerundolo to win.

#2. Alexandre Muller vs Camilo Ugo Carebelli

28-year-old Frenchman Alexandre Muller will face Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round. The winner of this match plays the winner of Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov.

World No. 41 Muller has a 10-6 win-loss record in 2025. He started the season by winning his maiden ATP title at the Hong Kong Open, and then reached the Rio Open final in February, where he lost to Sebastian Baez in straight sets.

Muller will also be the favorite to win this match against Ugo Carabelli, as he has performed better this year and also defeated the Argentinian in their previous two meetings. Their first meeting was on clay court, at the Blois Challenger in 2022, which Muller won in three sets.

World No. 63 Ugo Carabelli made his Masters 1000 debut last month at the Miami Open, where he qualified and reached the third round. He lost to six-time champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 6-7(6).

Carabelli has never reached the final of an ATP Tour event in his career and his best performance was reaching the semifinals of the Rio Open and Chile Open in 2025.

Prediction: Alexandre Muller to win.

#3. Sebastian Korda/Jordan Thompson vs Jack Draper/Tomas Machac

2024 Madrid Open doubles champions Jordan Thompson and Sebastian Korda will face Jack Draper and Tomas Machac in the first round of the men's doubles event.

Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson will be the favorites to win this match, as they reached the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last month, where they lost to the top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic. Korda and Thompson also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, but they had to give a walkover due to Korda's injury.

Jordan Thompson of Australia and Sebastian Korda of United States pose for a photo with their Mutua Madrid Open Men's Doubles trophies. Source: Getty

The American-Australian pair had defeated four seeded pairs on their way to winning the Madrid Open last year, including a first-round win against then World No. 1 pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

Their opponents, Machac and Draper also lost to Arevalo and Pavic in Indian Wells, after securing a win against Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig. But they will be playing only their third event as a pair.

Machac is more experienced in doubles, as he won the gold medal with Katerina Siniakova in the mixed doubles event of the Paris 2024 Olympics. He has also won an ATP Tour title in doubles at the Open 13 in Marseille last year, but Draper has never reached any doubles final in his career yet.

Prediction: Jordan Thompson and Sebastian Korda to win.

