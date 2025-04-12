Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (13) Lorenzo Musetti
Date: April 13, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $6,620,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday (April 13).
Alcaraz has won five Masters 1000 tournament already, but has not won one in Monte Carlo. He has been in fine form in the tournament this year, dropping only two sets in his four matches so far. However, in his last two matches against Arthur Fils and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, he has been made to work hard by his opponents.
Meanwhile, Musetti has reached his first Masters 1000 tournament on his favorite surface by beating Alex de Minaur in a thrilling three-setter. Prior to that, the 23-year-old Italian featured in yet another humdinger of a match to topplle defending champion, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head
Alcaraz and Musetti have met four times so far, with the former winning three of those matches, including once on the clay of Roland Garros. Thus, the 21-year-old leads their head-to-head 3-1.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti odds
Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction
With the decline of Novak Djokovic as a player and retirement of Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz is arguably the best player on clay in the world at the moment. The French Open champion is the best exponent of the drop shot in tennis now and has used the shot extensively in Monte Carlo this year.
Moreover, Alcaraz's potent inside-out forehand will keep the pressure on Musetti's backhand. However, the Italian has a very decent one-handed backhand and actually enjoys taking part in crosscourt backhand exchanges. One can expect to see a lot of such exchanges in Sunday's final. Alcaraz's inside-in forehand is also very good and should help him have the upper hand from the ad court.
However, it is from the deuce court that the Spaniard has real advantage over his rival. Alcaraz should hold the edge in crosscourt forehand exchanges because of his superior forehand. Musetti, however, is a fighter and a great mover on the court. The Italian likes the grinding rallies on clay and might be able to take the match into the third set. However, Alcaraz remains the favorite to win his sixth Masters 1000 title.
Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.