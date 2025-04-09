Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin

Date: April 9, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin preview

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe (Getty)

Fourteenth seed Frances Tiafoe is set to take on Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. The first three months of the 2025 season were not particularly good for Tiafoe, as the American could only win one match at the first six events he played. He lost to players ranked below him, such as Fabian Marozsan at the Australian Open and Yosuke Watanuki at the BN Paribas Open.

Trending

Tiafoe broke this streak of winning only one match at the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. He won consecutive matches for the first time since the US Open last year and defeated the likes of Adam Walton, Alex Michelsen, and Brandon Nakashima to reach the first final of the year. However, he lost 4-6, 2-6 against compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the final. At Monte-Carlo, the 14th seed began his campaign with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Alexei Popyrin, meanwhile, has won only three of the 10 matches he has played in 2025, with five opening-round exits to his name. The Australian has struggled to win consecutive matches and, despite being seeded at some of the events, has failed to progress. He began the year with four straight losses before winning his first match 6-2, 6-4 against Hady Habib at the Dubai Tennis Championships, but lost 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 against Marin Cilic in the next round.

The Australian also struggled at the Sunshine Double, losing 7-5, 3-6, 3-6 against Marcos Giron in the third round in Indian Wells, and lost his opening match 7-6 (4). 3-6, 5-7 against Roman Safiullin in Miami. Popyrin began his campaign in Monte-Carlo with a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 against Ugo Humbert in the first round.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Tifaoe has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Popyrin. The duo met at last year's US Open, with the American winning 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexei Popyrin -150 -1.5 (+154) Over 22.5 (-135) Frances Tiafoe +115 +1.5 (-225) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

The only match that Tiafoe and Popyrin played against each other was a close one, as Tiafoe won 68 and 34 percent of the service and return points, respectively, while Popyrin won 66 and 32 percent of the service and return points, respectively. The Australian won 83 percent of his first serve points, but Tiafoe could make headway in the second serve of his opponent, winning 56 percent of the second-serve points.

The US Open match was on a fast, hardcourt, whereas the upcoming match between the two will be played on one of the slowest courts on the ATP calendar. Therefore, Popyrin's first serve advantage will be neutralised here. Tiafoe will get the advantage as he has a better variety of shots, and his game on clay is not solely serve-dependent.

Tiafoe is coming on the back of a clay-court final in Houston, and Popyrin's form of late has been woeful, making the American the favorite to win.

Pick- Tiafoe to win in straight sets

