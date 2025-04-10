Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo

Date: April 10, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo preview

In Picture: Grigor Dimitrov (Getty)

Fifteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov is all set to take on Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. 2025 has been a season riddled with injuries for Dimitrov, as the Bulgarian already has three retirements in the year, including in the semifinal of the Brisbane International against Jiri Lehecka, where he was the defending champion.

However, in his previous event at the Miami Open, the former World No. 3 regained some of his form as he reached the semifinal before losing 2-6, 3-6 against Novak Djokovic. At Monte Carlo, the fifteenth seed began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Nicolas Jarry in the first round. In the next round, he faced off against home favorite Valentin Vacherot and had to recover after losing the first set, winning the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Coming into Monte Carlo, Alejandro Tabilo had a woeful record for 2025, as the Chilean had only won two of his eleven matches. The Chilean had a disappointing start to the season, losing his first six matches. He registered one victory each at Indian Wells and Miami but failed to make deep runs as he lost in the very next round in those events.

However, Tabilo has made a dramatic start in Monte-Carlo as he has won against two former champions in his first two rounds. In the first round, he won 1-6, 7-5,7-5 against 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka. He then backed it up with a massive upset over third seed and two-time champion Novak Djokovic, winning 6-3, 6-4 dominantly.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

Dimitrov has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Tabilo. The last time the two met, the Bulgarian won 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), at the 2024 Laver Cup.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -150 -1.5 (+150) Over 22.5 (-130) Alejandro Tabilo +118 +1.5 (-220) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction

In his previous match against Vacherot, Dimitrov won 59 percent of his service points and 53 percent of his return points. The Bulgarian could only make 57 percent of his first serve and win 69 percent of the points on his first serve. However, he was able to attack the second serve of his opponent, winning 74 percent of the second-serve return points, which helped him break his opponent's serve seven times.

In his match against Djokovic, Tabilo won 69 percent of his service points and 45 percent of the return points. Tabilo's first serve was a vital point in the match, as he won 81 percent of his first serve points against the Serb.

The slow clay court neutralizes the effectiveness of Dimitrov's serving and shotmaking, and hence the Bulgarian has to be in long rallies. Meanwhile, Tabilo has to keep making as many first serves as he can, as Dimitrov is more effective while returning a second serve. However, being the seeded player and having a winning head-to-head, Dimitrov will be the slight favorite going into the match.

Pick- Dimitrov to win in three sets

