Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Jack Draper vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: April 9, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte-Carlo Country Club

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jack Draper vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Jack Draper in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters (Image Source: Getty)

Fifth seed Jack Draper will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Whoever wins the match, will face either fourth seed Casper Ruud or Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event.

Draper has had an impressive start to the 2025 season, having won 14 out of 17 matches so far. The Brit won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells while also reaching the final of the Qatar Open.

Draper entered the Monte-Carlo Masters as the fifth seed and received a bye to the second round. Here, he faced Marcos Giron and produced a dominant performance to win 6-1, 6-1 and reach the third round of the clay-court Masters 1000 event for the very first time in his career.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has won 16 out of 24 matches so far in the 2025 season, reaching two finals at the Mexican Open and the Delray Beach Open. The Spaniard entered the Monte-Carlo Masters after facing a second-round exit at the MIami Open.

He faced 11th seed Ben Shelton in the first round and came back from a set down to win 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-1 and book his place in the second round. Here, the 25-year-old was up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry and was broken in the very first game. However, he bounced back and took the opening set via a tiebreak.

Davidovich Fokina broke the Argentine's serve twice in the second set to register a 7-6(2),6-3 win and reach the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters for the first time since his runner-up finish in 2022.

Jack Draper vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The two have not had any prior encounters on the ATP Tour.

Jack Draper vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper -225 -1.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-125) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +175 +1.5 (-150) Under 21.5 (-115)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Jack Draper vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

While Draper has had an impressive run of form so far in 2025, clay has not been a surface he has performed well in, and Davidovich Fokina looks in good touch at the moment. So, he can give the Brit a run for his money.

Draper won 22 out of 27 points on his first serve during his previous match, and served five aces. The 23-year-old also hit 21 winners while producing 17 unforced errors. He loves to play aggressively and plays with a lot of power, with his backhand being a key weapon. While Draper's aggression will be crucial, he will also have to be careful not to overhit his shots.

Davidovich Fokina's first-serve numbers in Monte-Carlo have not been particularly impressive, as he won 62 out of 93 points (66.67%) on it so far, producing six aces. The Spaniard has produced 66 unforced errors so far, which is 20 more than the number of winners he has had.

He is a good clay-court player and his movement on the surface could come in very handy. The Spaniard doesn't shy away from playing his shots and having a good blend of attack and defense could be crucial to outplaying Draper.

While the Brit has looked good so far, Davidovich Fokina's relatively better clay-court prowess should be able to see him get the win and reach the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo for the third time in his career.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in straight sets.

