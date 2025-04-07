Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron

Date: April 8, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron preview

Jack Draper at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, fifth seed Jack Draper will take on Marcos Giron in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.

An injury delayed Draper's start to the season, forcing him out of the United Cup. He returned to action at the Australian Open and reached the fourth round with three consecutive five-set victories. However, he didn't have much left in the tank after that and retired halfway through his match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Draper's next tournament was the Qatar Open, where he advanced to his first final of the season. He took on Andrey Rublev for the title and lost to him in three sets. Despite the loss, he was one of the favorites to win the BNP Paribas Open.

The Brit beat Joao Fonseca and ousted a trio of Americans, Jenson Brooksby, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, to reach the semifinals. He beat two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to make the final, his first at the Masters 1000 level. He comfortably beat Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 to claim the biggest title of his career.

However, Draper's high from winning the title didn't last for too long. He made a quick exit from the Miami Open a few days later, losing to eventual champion Jakub Mensik in the second round.

Giron commenced his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Denis Shapovalov. He raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set and held on to the lead until the end to claim the opener. The American rallied from a break down in the second set and eventually came out on top in the tie-break to register a 6-3, 7-6(5) win.

Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Draper leads Giron 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last year's Boss Open in three sets.

Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper







Marcos Giron







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Giron's win over Shapovalov in the first round marked his very first at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He now has as many wins as Draper at the venue. The young Brit couldn't sustain the momentum from his Indian Wells triumph in Miami. After a disappointing end to his hardcourt swing, he will aim to start his time on clay on a positive note.

While Draper won both of his previous matches against Giron, he had to dig deep on each occasion. Both of their prior meetings went to a deciding set. This will be their first contest on clay.

Giron went 3-7 on clay last year, while Draper posted a 5-7 record on the surface. Clay isn't the latter's strongest suit so he could suffer another early exit. However, his results this year and his record against the American point toward a win for the Brit.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in three sets.

