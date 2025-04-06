Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Bu Yunchaokete preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) Bu Yunchaokete
Date: April 7, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Lorenzo Musetti vs Bu Yunchaokete preview
13th seed Lorenzo Musetti will face the Chinese qualifier, Bu Yunchaokete, in the first round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, April 7. The winner of this match plays the winner of Jiri Lehecka and Sebastian Korda.
Italy's Musetti has a 7-4 win-loss record this season, as he missed a few events in February due to an injury. He started the season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open and the third round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Jaume Munar and Ben Shelton, respectively.
World No. 16 Musetti returned after recovering from injury at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He lost a close match against the 20th seed Arthur Fils in round of 32. At the Miami Open, Musetti was beaten by the eventual finalist Novak Djokovic 2-6, 2-6.
World No. 67 Bu Yunchaokete qualified for the main draw after two easy wins. He defeated Nicolai Budkov Kjaer 6-3, 6-1 and then eased past Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-4 in the qualifying round.
23-year-old Bu has a 5-10 win-loss record in the main draw matches in 2025. His best performance this season came at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, where he reached the quarterfinals.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Bu Yunchaokete head-to-head
Bu Yunchaokete leads Lorenzo Musetti 1-0 in their head-to-head record, as he won in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 when they met at the 2024 China Open on hard court.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Bu Yunchaokete odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Lorenzo Musetti vs Bu Yunchaokete prediction
Lorenzo Musetti has a 7-4 win-loss record at the Monte-Carlo Masters and he reached the quarterfinals in Monaco in 2023, where he earned the biggest win of his career against former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in three sets 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Musetti also defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters last year before losing to Novak Djokovic 5-7, 3-6 in the round of 16. One of his biggest clay court wins came against Alexander Zverev at the Paris Olympics, where he won the bronze medal.
On the other hand, Bu has never won an ATP Tour match on the clay courts in his career. Hard court is his favorite surface, and he earned his career's solo top 10 win against Andrey Rublev at the China Open last year, which was also on hard court.
Musetti will be the clear favorite in this match, considering his past achievements on the clay court and Bu's inexperience on the surface.
Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets