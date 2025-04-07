Match Details

Fixture: (13) Lorenzo Musetti vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: April 9, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Lorenzo Musetti - Source: Getty

13th seed Lorenzo Musetti will take on Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. While Musetti kicked off his campaign with an impressive 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win against Yunchaokete Bu, the latter defeated Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6(7).

Musetti has had trouble finding big results this year. Coupled with a calf injury, which kept him out of action for some time, the Italian is yet to reach a semifinal in the 2025 season. He kicked off his season with a quarterfinal run at the Hong Kong Open and then faced a third-round exit at the Australian Open. He withdrew from the Argentine Open quarterfinal and the Rio Open due to his injury.

The 23-year-old returned in time for the Sunshine Double, but failed to make any impact at either Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells or Miami.

Lehecka, meanwhile, has had a perfect start to his season by winning the Brisbane International, following which he failed to make his mark at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open. The Czech then made it to the semifinal at the Qatar Open, where he lost to Jack Draper.

Despite showing promising signs, the 23-year-old lost three conductive opening matches at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

This will be third meeting between the two men with Lehecka having won both their previous battles, which came at the 2022 Rotterdam Open and the 2023 Miami Masters.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti Jiri Lehecka

*Odds to be updated when available

Lorenzo Musetti vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Jiri Lehecka - Source: Getty

Both men are yet to get going in the 2025 season and will look to get some much needed momentum during the clay season, a surface where both men have produced some impressive results in their young careers.

Musetti had a hard time saving break points, with Bu breaking the Italian's serve on both opportunities he got. However, his return game and his impressive 77% on first serves significantly helped him to get over the Chinese in this tight three-set match.

Meanwhile, Lehecka benefited from his first serves big time. The Czech won 88% of his first serve points and also fired five aces, which caused Seebastian Korda great trouble. He also kept his nerve to win a tense tiebreaker, which should give him some confidence moving ahead into the second round.

Though both players showed some good tennis in the opening round, Lehecka should have the upper hand in this battle due to their head-to-head record and his massive serves.

Pick: Jiri Lehecka to win in straight sets.

