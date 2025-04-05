Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: April 7, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Giron at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

USA's Marcos Giron will face Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the men's singles at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, April 7. The winner of this match will play the fifth seed, Jack Draper, next.

Ad

Trending

World No. 46 American will be playing his first clay court match this season. He will be in action for the first time since losing the first round match against Jordan Thompson in the Miami Open last month.

The 31-year-old Giron has a 10-6 win-loss record in 2025, and reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, Delray Beach Open and Mexican Open, but could not progress to the semifinals at any event.

On the other hand, World No. 30 Denis Shapovalov will also be playing his first match on the clay court this season. He has a 12-6 win-loss record in 2025, and he won his career's first ATP 500 title, the Dallas Open in February this year.

Ad

Shapovalov has a 2-2 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events in 2025. At the Miami Open last month, he lost to another American, Taylor Fritz, in the third round.

Denis Shapovalov at the 2025 Dallas Open - Source: Getty

Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Giron leads Shapovalov 2-1 in their head-to-head record. The American won 6-2, 7-5 when they met in the first round of the U.S Clay Court Championships in Houston last year, but Shapovalov won in three sets when they met last time in Acapulco two months back.

Ad

Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron +180 TBD TBD Denis Shapovalov -235 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds source: BetMGM)

Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Marcos Giron will be making his third appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters, after losing first-round matches on the previous two occasions. Last year he was beaten in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 by China's Zhang Zhizhen in the first round.

Giron has a 5-8 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events on clay and a 25-32 win-loss record overall. He reached the fourth round in Indian Wells this season, which was his best performance at a Masters 1000 event.

Ad

Interestingly, Denis Shapovalov is also winless at the Monte-Carlo Masters so far, which means one of them will suffer their third consecutive first-round defeat at the event. The Canadian is making his first appearance in Monte-Carlo since 2019.

Shapovalov has a better record at the other two Masters 1000 events on clay, as he reached the semifinals at the 2018 Madrid Open and 2020 Italian Open. He will be the favorite to win this match, considering his better record on the clay courts and current form.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More