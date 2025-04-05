Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov
Date: April 7, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov preview
USA's Marcos Giron will face Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the men's singles at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, April 7. The winner of this match will play the fifth seed, Jack Draper, next.
World No. 46 American will be playing his first clay court match this season. He will be in action for the first time since losing the first round match against Jordan Thompson in the Miami Open last month.
The 31-year-old Giron has a 10-6 win-loss record in 2025, and reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, Delray Beach Open and Mexican Open, but could not progress to the semifinals at any event.
On the other hand, World No. 30 Denis Shapovalov will also be playing his first match on the clay court this season. He has a 12-6 win-loss record in 2025, and he won his career's first ATP 500 title, the Dallas Open in February this year.
Shapovalov has a 2-2 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events in 2025. At the Miami Open last month, he lost to another American, Taylor Fritz, in the third round.
Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head
Giron leads Shapovalov 2-1 in their head-to-head record. The American won 6-2, 7-5 when they met in the first round of the U.S Clay Court Championships in Houston last year, but Shapovalov won in three sets when they met last time in Acapulco two months back.
Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov odds
(Odds source: BetMGM)
Marcos Giron vs Denis Shapovalov prediction
Marcos Giron will be making his third appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters, after losing first-round matches on the previous two occasions. Last year he was beaten in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 by China's Zhang Zhizhen in the first round.
Giron has a 5-8 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events on clay and a 25-32 win-loss record overall. He reached the fourth round in Indian Wells this season, which was his best performance at a Masters 1000 event.
Interestingly, Denis Shapovalov is also winless at the Monte-Carlo Masters so far, which means one of them will suffer their third consecutive first-round defeat at the event. The Canadian is making his first appearance in Monte-Carlo since 2019.
Shapovalov has a better record at the other two Masters 1000 events on clay, as he reached the semifinals at the 2018 Madrid Open and 2020 Italian Open. He will be the favorite to win this match, considering his better record on the clay courts and current form.
Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.