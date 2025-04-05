Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: April 7, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Sebastian Korda at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 25 Sebastian Korda will take on fellow top-30 player Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Korda started the season on a strong note, reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International. The Australian Open wasn't as fruitful for him, losing in the second round to Aleksandar Vukic. His poor run continued at his next couple of tournaments.

Korda made swift exits from Marseille and Indian Wells, failing to win a match at either venue. He bounced back with a quarterfinal finish at the Miami Open where he beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitisipas and Gael Monfils to make the last eight. He was eventually shown the door by Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Lehecka won his first tournament of the season in Brisbane as the last man standing. He advanced to the final because Grigor Dimitrov retired in the semifinals due to an injury. Up against Reilly Opelka in the summit clash, the American also retired due to an injury a few minutes into their match.

Regardless of the circumstances, Lehecka carried this momentum with him to the Australian Open. He made the fourth round before losing to Djokovic. Following a second-round exit from the ABN AMRO Open, he reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open. He hasn't won a match since then and has arrived at the Monte-Carlo Masters on a four-match losing skid.

Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Lehecka leads Korda 1-0 head-to-head. He won at last year's Adelaide International in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda







Jiri Lehecka







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Sebastian Korda vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Jiri Lehecka at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a couple of rough results, Korda will be feeling confident after his quarterfinal finish at the Miami Open. Lehecka, on the other hand, finds himself dealing with a sudden loss of momentum after a strong start to the season, having lost his last four matches.

Neither player has a solid record at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Lehecka has a 2-2 record at the venue, while Korda has a 3-2 record. Both of them haven't been past the third round here. The Czech won their previous and only match quite easily but that may not be the case this time.

Korda's career record on clay stands at 23-19, while Lehecka's record on the surface is 16-15. However, Korda hasn't made the last eight at any of the Masters 1000 tournaments on clay, while Lehecka reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open a year ago. While the two seem to be somewhat evenly matched on clay, the Czech's current slump tilts this contest in his opponent's favor.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.

