Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: April 12, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Carlos Alcaraz. Source: Getty

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Saturday, April 12. It will be their second meeting on the ATP Tour.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz has reached the semifinals of his first event on the clay courts this season but he has dropped two sets on his way. The Spaniard started his campaign with 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 win against Francisco Cerundolo.

The four-time Grand Slam champion eased past the German qualifier, Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-1 in the third round. He faced some resistance in the quarterfinals but came out victorious against 12th seed Arthur Fils 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Davidovich Fokina has already knocked out two seeded opponents. He defeated the 11th seed Ben Shelton 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-1 in the first round and then got the better of Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(2), 6-3.

The World No. 42 edged out fifth seed Jack Draper 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4 in the third round and outplayed Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Alcaraz leads his compatriot 1-0 in their head-to-head record, as he won 7-6(5), 6-4 when they met at the 2023 Barcelona Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz TBD TBD TBD Alejandro Davidovich Fokina TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alcaraz is only two wins away from becoming World No. 2 again, as he is 475 points behind Alexander Zverev in the live ATP rankings and would get 600 more points if he manages to win the title here.

Alcaraz has reached his 10th Masters 1000 semifinal and he is chasing his sixth Masters 1000 title. He has won two Masters 1000 titles on the clay court and both of them have come at the Madrid Open.

Davidovich Fokina will be hoping to reach his second Masters 1000 final. He has a 12-4 win-loss record at the Monte-Carlo Masters and it is the only Masters 1000 event where he has reached semifinals twice.

He also reached the final of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, when he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He has four top 10 wins on clay and three of them have come at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Davidovich Fokina's biggest win was against Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, but Alcaraz will be favorite to win this semifinal match, considering his superior record on the clay courts. Alcaraz has won 15 of the last 16 matches that he has played on the surface which shows his dominance on clay.

Prediction: Alcaraz to win in straight sets

