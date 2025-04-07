Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Neelabhra Roy
Modified Apr 07, 2025 22:20 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson is one of the second-round matches at the Monte-Carlo Masters (Image Source: Getty)
Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson

Date: April 8, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte-Carlo Country Club

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)
Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Jordan Thompson in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on April 8. The Greek has won 11 out of 17 matches so far in 2025, winning the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Tsitsipas last competed at the Miami Open, where he received a walkover to the second round due to his seeding. The 26-year-old faced Tseng Chung-hsin and came back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and reach the third round.

Here, he was up against Sebastian Korda and the two played out a tight first set, which the American won via a tiebreak. Korda won the second set as well to register a 7-6(4), 6-3 win and eliminate Tsitsipas.

Jordan Thompson has won seven out of 12 matches so far in the 2025 season, with his best performance being reaching the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International. The Aussie entered the Monte-Carlo Masters after a first-round exit at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston despite being seeded sixth.

Thompson faced Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round of the Masters 1000 event and took the lead after taking the first set 6-4. The Aussie then broke twice in the second set to register a 6-4, 6-3 win and book his place in the second round in Monte-Carlo.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads 3-1 in the head-to-head between the two. He triumphed over Thompson with a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-2, 7-6(4) scoreline the last time they locked horns, which was in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Stefanos Tsitsipas -650
Jordan Thompson+425
Odds sourced from BETMGM (Remaining will be updated when available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Tsitsipas will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given his quality on clay and impressive record at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Greek served 109 aces in 21 matches on clay last year and won 73% of points on his first serve.

Tsitsipas is among the best clay-court players in the pair and his baseline game and effectiveness will be very hard for Thompson to cope with. The Aussie won 22 out of 29 points on his first serve during his first-round match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

He also produced 15 winners while hitting 18 unforced errors. Thompson plays from the back of the court and he will have to be aggressive in order to withstand the Greek. The Aussie's net play will also come in handy.

Tsitsipas may not be in the best of form at the moment but given the kind of performances he has produced in Monte-Carlo, he should be able to beat Thompson without much trouble and reach the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

