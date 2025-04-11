Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (13) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: April 11, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

In Picture: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Getty)

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to keep his title defense on track when he takes on thirteenth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. 2025 has been a topsy-turvy season for the Greek player, as he started off with a disappointing loss against Alex Michelsen in the first round of the Australian Open. The former World No. 3 lifted the trophy at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he won 6-3, 6-3 against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Tsitsipas had a modest showing at the Sunshine Double, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Holger Rune in the fourth round in Indian Wells and losing 6-7 (4), 3-6 against Sebastian Korda in Miami. The defending champion in Monte-Carlo began his campaign with a slightly hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Jordan Thompson in the second round. However, he quickly improved his form in the third round, winning 6-1, 6-1 against Nuno Borges.

Lorenzo Musetti has won ten of the fourteen matches he has played in 2025, reaching two quarterfinals in Hong Kong and Buenos Aires. Coming into Monte-Carlo, the Italian reached the fourth round of the Miami Open, losing 2-6, 2-6 against Novak Djokovic.

In Monte-Carlo, Musetti had to fight back from being a set down in his first two matches. He won 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Bu Yunchaokete in the first round and then won 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Jiri Lehecka. The Italian's most impressive performance came in the third round, when he won 6-3, 6-3 against fellow countryman Matteo Berrettini to reach his third quarterfinal of the season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Tsitspas has a dominant 5-0 head-to-head record against Musetti. The last time these two players met, the Greek won 7-5, 7-5 at the 2023 Italian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -155 -1.5 (+140) Over 22.5 (-110) Lorenzo Musetti +125 +1.5 (-210) Under 22.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

In the last match that they played against each other, Tsitsipas won 67 and 42 percent of his service and return points, respectively, whereas Musetti won 58 and 33 percent of his service and return points. The Greek player had a lot of success with his first serve, winning 80 percent of his first serve points, and won 59 percent of the points on the Italian's second serve.

As far as clay-court records are concerned, Tsitsipas has a 76 percent win record and has five titles on the surface, three of which have come in Monte-Carlo. Meanwhile, Musetti has one title on the surface, as the Italian won the Tennis Napoli Cup back in 2022.

Tsitsipas has a phenomenal record in Monte-Carlo, winning the title three out of the last four times. He has a strong head-to-head against Musetti, most of which has come on clay, making him the favorite for the upcoming match.

Pick- Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

