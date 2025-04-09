Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges

Date: April 10, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand against Jordan Thompson of Australia in the Men's Singles Second round match during day three of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Getty

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Portugal's Nuno Borges in the third round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday, 10 April. It will be their second meeting on the ATP Tour.

Sixth seed Tsitsipas lost the first set 4-6 in his second-round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson. The Greek came back strong as he won the next two sets 6-4, 6-2.

World No. 8 Tsitsipas has a 12-6 win-loss record in 2025, and he failed to reach the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open. He lifted the Dubai Open trophy in February, his only title of the season.

World No. 43 Nuno Borges was 6-2, 3-0 up against the 10th seed Holger Rune in the first round when the Dane retired due to an injury. In the second round, he won a close battle against Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4.

The 28-year-old Portuguese player has a 14-10 win-loss record this season, and his best performance came at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where he reached the semifinals.

Nuno Borges of Portugal competes in his round of 16 match against Andrey Rublev during the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025. Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Borges 1-0 in their head-to-head record, as he won 6-3, 6-3 when they met at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas TBD TBD TBD Nuno Borges TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 21-3 win-loss record at the Monte-Carlo Masters, as he has won the title three times. He defeated Andrey Rublev in the 2021 Monte Carlo final, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the 2022 final and Casper Ruud in the 2024 final.

Tsitsipas could lose 900 ranking points in case of a defeat against Borges, and that would bring his live ranking down to No. 17. He would have to win the title to remain in the top 10. He is now the highest-ranked player left in his half of the draw after the exits of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

Tsitsipas will be the favorite to win this match, considering Borges' record at the Masters 1000 events. The Portuguese has never reached the quarterfinals of any Masters 1000 tournament in his career.

Borges has never beaten any Top 10 player in his career yet, and he has won only one ATP title, which came at the 2024 Swedish Open when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

