Monterrey Open 2022: Camila Osorio vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Camila Osorio vs (6) Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

Tournament: Monterrey Open.

Date: 5 March 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Monterrey, Mexico.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $235,238.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Camila Osorio vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz preview

Camila Osorio at the 2022 Australian Open.

Fifth seed Camila Osorio will take on sixth seed Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the semifinals of the 2022 Monterrey Open on Saturday.

Osorio has bounced back strongly after a disappointing start to the season. Her first tournament of the year was the Australian Open, where she lost to defending champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the first round.

Osorio then competed at a WTA 250 event in Guadalajara, where she made the quarterfinals. She has carried that momentum into Monterrey, reaching her first semifinal of the season.

After defeating Magdalena Frech and Marcela Zacarias in the first couple of rounds, Osorio was up against top seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. She lost the first set 6-1, but fought back to win the next set 7-5.

The 20-year-old trailed 4-1 in the deciding set, but raised her level to force a tie-break. Osorio found herself 3-0 down in the tie-break, but dug deep to earn a sensational 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) win.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the 2022 Australian Open.

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, meanwhile, reached her first WTA semifinal with wins over Misaki Doi, Heather Watson and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

After cruising through her first two matches, the 30-year-old Spaniard was tested in the quarterfinals against Sorribes Tormo, but managed to eke out a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win. She is now just one win away from making her debut in the top 40 of the WTA rankings.

Her run in Monterrey caps off what's been a solid start to the season. Parrizas-Dias made the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set at the start of the year and followed it up with her maiden third-round Grand Slam appearance at the Australian Open.

wta @WTA



The Spaniard and sixth seed



#AbiertoGNPSeguros ¡ Vamos, Nuria !The Spaniard and sixth seed @NuriaParrizas outlasts Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to reach her first ever WTA semifinal. ¡ Vamos, Nuria ! 🇪🇸The Spaniard and sixth seed @NuriaParrizas outlasts Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to reach her first ever WTA semifinal.#AbiertoGNPSeguros https://t.co/qfHC35b8qe

Camila Osorio vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz head-to-head

While this will be the first tour-level match between Osorio and Parrizas-Diaz, they did face off in the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon last year. The Colombian won that match in three sets.

Camila Osorio vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz prediction

Camila Osorio at the 2021 French Open.

Despite being 10 years apart in terms of age, both players are only just making their way up the rankings.

Osorio had some good results as a junior before making a successful transition to the pro circuit. She won her maiden title at the Bogota Open last year and reached the final of the Tenerife Open.

Parrizas-Diaz, meanwhile, has been grinding it out on the ITF circuit for years. Her persistence has finally paid off at the age of 30 and she is slowly climbing up the rankings ladder.

The two have rather contrasting styles of play. While Osorio used to rely on her defensive capabilities in the past, she's become a lot more aggressive of late and tries to dictate points from the back of the court.

Parrizas-Diaz, on the other hand, is more of a defensive baseliner who likes to engage in long rallies and frustrate opponents into making mistakes. The Spaniard also hits a lot of moonballs to disrupt her opponent's rhythm.

Osorio has more experience in the latter stages of tournaments and that might just give her the edge in this contest.

Prediction: Camila Osorio to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram