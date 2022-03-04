Monterrey Open 2022: Elina Svitolina vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Elina Svitolina vs Camila Osorio.

Tournament: Monterrey Open.

Date: 4 March 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Monterrey, Mexico.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 1 am GMT, 8 pm EST, 6.30 am IST.

Prize money: $235,238.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Elina Svitolina vs Camila Osorio preview

Top seed Elina Svitolina will meet 20-year-old Camila Osorio at the Monterrey Open on Friday, with a semifinal berth up for grabs.

It has been a quiet year on the tennis circuit so far for Svitolina. Having struggled in five events, the World No. 15 has managed to reach her first quarterfinal of the season in Monterrey.

Svitolina's start to her campaign in Mexico, however, made the news for reasons other than tennis. Ahead of her first-round match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova, the Ukrainian made it clear that she would play Russians and Belarusians only if they turned up as neutral athletes.

Svitolina's request was acceded, following which she breezed through her opener with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win over Potapova. The second round turned out to be more difficult, forcing the top seed to come up with clutch tennis to record a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-2 win over Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova.

Svitolina's next opponent is the rapidly-rising Colombian Camila Osoria, who made a splash last year by winning her maiden WTA title at home in Bogota. The 2019 junior US Open champion also finished as runner-up in Tenerife, in addition to making a couple of semifinals on the tour in 2021.

After a first-round exit at the Australian Open this year, the 20-year-old has rebounded with back-to-back quarterfinals in Guadalajara and Monterrey. The fifth-seeded Osorio is yet to drop a set in two rounds of the latter tournament, earning wins against Magdalena Frech and Marcela Zacarias.

Elina Svitolina vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

Camila Osorio in action at 2022 Australian Open

Camila Osorio has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Elina Svitolina. Osorio edged the Ukrainian 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in their only meeting so far in Tenerife last year.

Elina Svitolina vs Camila Osorio prediction

Svitolina strikes the ball during a match in Dubai earlier this year.

Svitolina has the edge in terms of rankings and experience, but Osorio could make it tough for the Ukrainian. The 5'4'' Colombian is endowed with decent speed and footwork around the court. She also has an efficient backhand slice with which she can disrupt her opponents' rhythm.

Although Osorio likes to play with a lot of topspin, having grown up on clay, the youngster can flatten it out when presented with a short ball as well. The World No. 44 also won their previous encounter, so she knows what to bring to the court to trouble a counterpuncher like Svitolina.

That said, the Ukrainian is playing with extra motivation this week following Russia's invasion of her country. Svitolina has pledged to donate her prize money from all her tournaments to Ukraine's military.

The 27-year-old's determination was evident in her second-round match when she inspired herself to produce her best under pressure against Tomova.

wta @WTA



#AbiertoGNPSeguros @ElinaSvitolina edges past Tomova in three sets to reach the quarterfinals in Monterrey! 🇺🇦 @ElinaSvitolina edges past Tomova in three sets to reach the quarterfinals in Monterrey!#AbiertoGNPSeguros https://t.co/VQB9RXvCYD

Until and unless Svitolina is tired from her hard-fought victory in her previous match, she will look to replicate her efforts against Osorio.

Svitolina generally struggles against power hitters and Osorio's lack of power could work to her advantage. The Colombian is also guilty of resorting to too much moonballing when pushed hard. This could open the doors for the former champion to secure the win and make her way back into the last four.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra