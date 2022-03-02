Monterrey Open 2022: Elina Svitolina vs Viktoriya Tomova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Elina Svitolina vs (Q) Viktoriya Tomova.

Tournament: Monterrey Open.

Date: 3 March 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Monterrey, Mexico.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $235,238.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Elina Svitolina vs Viktoriya Tomova preview

Svitolina at the 2022 Australian Open.

Top seed Elina Svitolina will take on qualifier Viktoriya Tomova in the second round of the 2022 Monterrey Open on Thursday.

Svitolina, along with other players from Ukraine, have been quite vocal about the hardship that their country is currently going through. Prior to her match against Anastasia Potapova, a Russian, she announced that going forward, she would only compete if Russian and Belarusian athletes participated as neutral athletes and didn't compete under their national flags.

The necessary action was taken and Svitolina stepped on court to arguably play her best match of the year to sail past Potapova 6-2, 6-1. Her opponent was also looked subdued in what turned out to be a lopsided contest.

The former World No. 3 has pledged to donate all of her winnings from the tournament to the Ukrainian army.

Viktoriya Tomova at the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Meanwhile, Viktoriya Tomova secured her spot in the main draw of the Monterrey Open after winning a couple of qualifying matches. In the opening round, she defeated Diane Parry 6-4, 6-0 to record her first victory of the year. The teenager had no answers to her much-experienced opponent's onslaught.

Having finally got a win under her belt, Tomova will look to keep the momentum going against Svitolina.

Elina Svitolina vs Viktoriya Tomova head-to-head

This is set to be their first meeting on the tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Elina Svitolina vs Viktoriya Tomova prediction

Elina Svitolina at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Given the vast gulf between their rankings and experience, Svitolina will be the firm favorite to win this contest. The current situation in Ukraine has also seemingly made her more determined to perform at her very best.

Svitolina, however, has had a subpar season by her lofty standards so far. Prior to competing in Monterrey, her record for the year stood at 3-5. But she's a former champion at the tournament, so she knows what it takes to go all the way here.

The 2018 WTA Finals champion will rely on her quick movement across the court and defensive skills to get to the better of Tomova. Svitolina also served rather well in her opening-round match against Potapova, but her serve can also lead to her downfall at times.

Tomova plays a similar brand of tennis to Svitolina. She's a decent counterpuncher and is now on the verge of breaking into the top 100 of the rankings for the first time in her career.

Despite their similar style of play, it's Svitolina who has executed her gameplan perfectly in recent times and enjoyed success as well. She's likely to outperform her opponent to continue her campaign in Monterrey.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra