Monterrey Open 2022: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (6) Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

Tournament: Monterrey Open.

Date: 4 March 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Monterrey, Mexico.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $235,238.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz preview

Sorribes Tormo at the 2022 Australian Open.

Compatriots Sara Sorribes Tormo and Nuria Parrizas-Diaz will face off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Monterrey Open on Friday.

Sorribes Tormo's campaign Down Under at the start of the season was underwhelming. She lost in the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set and the Australian Open.

As the defending champion at the WTA 250 in Guadalajara last week, Sorribes Tormo defeated Katie Volynets and Magdalena Frech in the first couple of rounds. But her title defense ended in the quarterfinals with a straight-sets loss to Marie Bouzkova.

In Monterrey, the Spaniard defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-1 in the opening round, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 win over Harmony Tan. Sorribes Tormo has now advanced to the quarterfinals at a second consecutive tournament.

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz at the 2022 Australian Open.

After competing on the ITF circuit for many years, Parrizas-Diaz made her debut on the WTA tour at the 2021 Copa Colsanitas. While her appearances on the main tour were sporadic, she made the most of her opportunities and continued to grind it out at the ITF level. The Spaniard made her debut in the top 100 of the rankings in August last year.

Parrizas-Diaz started the 2022 season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set and the second round of the Adelaide International. She then reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time at the Australian Open. As a result, she obtained a career high-ranking of number 47.

She lost in the first round of the WTA 250 in Guadalajara last week, but bounced back strongly in Monterrey, reaching the quarterfinals without dropping a set.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz head-to-head

This will be their first encounter on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz prediction

The World No. 36 at the 2021 US Open.

Sorribes Tormo will have a slight edge heading into this contest. She is a tough competitor and is able to impart considerable topspin on her groundstrokes. The 25-year-old's counterpunching style allows her to extend rallies and often draws out errors from her opponents.

Parrizas-Diaz will look to be the aggressor and shorten points as much as possible, as drawn-out rallies will ultimately favor her opponent. She will also look to capitalize on Sorribes Tormo's serve, which is probably her greatest liability.

But Sorribes Tormo has more experience on the WTA tour compared to her older compatriot and that could prove pivotal in this hard-fought encounter.

Prediction: Sara Sorribes Tormo to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala