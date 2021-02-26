Montpellier 2021: David Goffin vs Egor Gerasimov preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open Sud de France

Match details

Fixture: (2) David Goffin vs Egor Gerasimov

Date: 27 February 2021

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Montpellier, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €262,170

Match timing: Approx. 3.30 pm local time, 8 pm IST

Advertisement

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

David Goffin vs Egor Gerasimov preview

Second seed David Goffin faces off against Egor Gerasimov on Saturday for a place in the final of the Open Sud de France.

Goffin hasn't been in great form over the past 12 months. The World No. 14 has reached just one semifinal - at Anatalya in January 2021 - during this period.

After consecutive first-round defeats in Australia, Goffin has bounced back to reach the semifinals at Montpellier. However, he has been made to work hard even here.

Following a first-round bye, the Belgian had to overturn a one-set deficit against local favorite Benjamin Bonzi in the second round. Goffin then dispatched seventh seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-4 in the quarterfinal to set up the match against Egor Gerasimov.

Egor Gerasimov

Gerasimov is far from an unknown on the ATP tour, having picked up a few high-profile wins over the course of his career.

Advertisement

The World No. 78 had an underwhelming start to the 2021 season, losing 0-6, 1-6, 0-6 to Aslan Karatsev at the Australian Open. But this week in Montpellier, Gerasimov has has defeated Andy Murray, Aljaz Bedene and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on his way to the semifinal.

David Goffin vs Egor Gerasimov head-to-head

The semifinal matchup in Montpellier is the second meeting between the two players on the ATP tour. Rather surprisingly, Egor Gerasimov leads the head-to-head 1-0 over David Goffin.

The pair had faced off against each other around this time last year in Marseille, where the Belarusian triumphed in straight sets.

David Goffin vs Egor Gerasimov prediction

David Goffin

Despite his recent struggles, David Goffin comes into the match against Egor Gerasimov as the favorite.

Gerasimov's hard-hitting brand of tennis has worked like a charm this week, and he has handled the challenges posed by different kinds of players very well. However, Goffin's superior big-match experience coupled with his ability to outlast his opponents could give Gerasimov something completely new to think about.

Goffin has an aggressive style of play like his opponent, but is a far better mover and can find sharp angles on the court more efficiently. All things considered, the Belgian might have a slight edge in what is set to be a tight encounter.

Prediction: David Goffin to win in three sets.