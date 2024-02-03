Montpellier 2024: Alexander Bublik vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Sud de France

Fixture: (2) Alexander Bublik vs (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: February 3, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €579,320

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports | Worldwide - Tennis TV

Alexander Bublik vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Alexander Bublik at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Alexander Bublik and Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off in the semifinals of the 2024 Open Sud de France on Saturday.

After a first round bye, Bublik saved three match points over the course of his 1-6, 7-6 (12), 6-3 against Denis Shapovalov. He next took on Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinals.

Just like his previous match, Bublik once again found himself down a set. He rallied from a break down twice, but in the end faltered once again to lose the opener.

But Bublik raised his level as the match went on. A single break of serve in each of the next two sets proved enough for him to stage a comeback and score a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Shevchenko.

Auger-Aliassime scored a hard fought three-set win over Arthur Cazaux to advance to the last eight, where Harold Mayot awaited him. The Canadian was down a break twice in the first set, but managed to get back on serve on each occasion.

Mayot then served to take the set into a tie-break at 6-5, but Auger-Aliassime broke his serve to claim the set. The latter then dished out a breadstick in the second set to notch up a 7-5, 6-1 win.

Alexander Bublik vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads Bublik 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Canadian won their previous encounter at the 2022 Swiss Indoors in straight sets.

Alexander Bublik vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -210 +1.5 (-550) Over 22.5 (-140) Alexander Bublik +160 -1.5 (+325) Under 22.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Bublik vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Auger-Aliassime at the 2024 Australian Open.

Bublik needed to dig deep to score yet another three-set win, this time over Shevchenko, in Montpellier. While Auger-Aliassime was pushed to the distance in the second round, he didn't let the same happen to him in the quarterfinals.

Both players are excellent servers, while being efficient ballstrikers from the baseline as well. None of their previous matches have been to a deciding set, with both of Auger-Aliassime's wins coming on hardcourts, while Bublik triumped on clay.

Auger-Aliassime has thrived in indoor conditions in the past and has displayed the same once again in Montpellier. He has now won 29 of his last 33 indoor matches. Bublik is a former champion here, but the Canadian seems to be reverting back to his best and will be expected to reach the final.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.