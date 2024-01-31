Montpellier 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Cazaux preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Sud de France

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Cazaux

Date: February 1, 2024

Tournament: Open Sud de France 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €579,320

Live telecast: United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports | Worldwide: Tennis TV

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Cazaux preview

Auger-Aliassime opens his campaign on Thursday.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will get his Montpellier campaign up and running against Frenchman Arthur Cazaux.

World No. 30 Auger-Aliassime is off to a slow 2-2 start to the year, losing to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open third round. Both his wins in 2024 have come in Melbourne, having started the season with an opening-round defeat to Daniel Altmaier in Auckland earlier this month.

The Canadian labored to a five-set win over 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem, squandering a two-set lead, before winning 6-3 in the fifth. After needing four sets to see off Hugo Grenier in the next round, Auger-Aliassime failed to win a set against Medvedev in a rather lopsided third-round defeat.

Following a first-round bye, the 23-year-old will look to return to winning ways against Cazaux, who made an inspired run to the second week at Melbourne Park, at Open Sud de France.

The World No. 83, like Auger-Aliassime, also needed five sets in the opening round of the Melbourne Major and four in the second, respectively seeing off Laslo Djere and eighth seed Holger Rune.

The Frenchman then had another seeded casualty, dumping out 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets before losing in straight sets to ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Cazaux returned to winning ways in Montpellier, seeing off Germany's Maximilian Marterer in straight sets to improve to 4-1 on the season. Interestingly, before 2024, the Frenchman's only ATP Tour match win came in the 2021 season, against compatriot Adrian Mannarino in Geneva. He didn't play on Tour in 2022 and went 0-3 last year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Cazaux head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns with each other on Tour before, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Cazaux odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Felix Auger-Aliassime Arthur Cazaux

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Cazaux prediction

Cazaux is off to a good start to the year.

Both Auger-Aliassime and Cazaux like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar games: big serves, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

Auger-Aliassime, though, is obviously the more experienced of the two, while Cazaux (5-7) has played just a handful of matches. The Canadian had a strong end to last season, winning the Basel title, and will hope to kickstart his 2024 campaign in earnest.

Cazaux is the more in-form player this year, but expect Auger-Aliassime to take a hard-fought win.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime in three sets