Montpellier Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

With the Australian Open coming to an end, the 35th edition of the Montpellier Open commences on Monday.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev is the top seed in the competition and he is joined by the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfis, among others. Let's take a closer look at the tournament in more detail.

What is the Montpellier Open?

The Open de Sud France aka the Montpellier Open is one of the four tournaments on the ATP tour (excluding Grand Slams) that take place in France. The competition started in 1987 and took place in Lyon until 2009 before switching to Montpellier. The surface for the competition is indoor hard.

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Richard Gasquet has won the tournament four times, more than any other player.

Venue

The Montpellier Open takes place at the Arena Montpellier in Montpellier, which has a capacity of 14,000.

Players

Gael Monfils at the Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev is seeded first in the competition and will be looking to win his first ATP title of 2022 after a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open. The German is the heavy favorite to win the competition and has a fair chance of doing so.

Reigning champion David Goffin is competing in the tournament as the eighth seed while last year's runner-up Roberto Bautista Agut is seeded second. The Spaniard reached the final last year and will be keen to lift the trophy this time around.

Three-time champion Gael Monfils is the third seed and is capable of challenging for the title after reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Other players in the competition include Nikoloz Basilashvili, Filip Krajinovic, Alexander Bublik and Ugo Humbert.

Schedule

The Montpellier Open takes place from January 31 to February 6. The top four seeds receive a bye to the second round.

Fifth seed Filip Krajinovic starts his tournament against Australia's Alexei Popyrin while sixth seed Alexander Bublik faces Tallon Griekspoor. Seventh seed Ugo Humbert faces compatriot and four-time champion Richard Gasquet in the opening round. Reigning champion and eighth seed David Goffin takes on Benjamin Bonzi.

Open Sud de France - Montpellier @OpenSuddeFrance

Déjà du beau monde sur les courts. Le programme du 1er tour de qualifs.Déjà du beau monde sur les courts. Le programme du 1er tour de qualifs. 🔥🔥🔥Déjà du beau monde sur les courts. https://t.co/Cfqm29u4dO

Prize Money

The prize money for the men's singles champion at the Montpellier Open is $51,116. The total prize money for the competition is $547,208.

Where to watch

Viewers in India can follow all the action on the Discovery+ App. Those viewing from the United States can watch all the matches live on the Tennis Channel.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra