Morocco 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Elliot Benchetrit preview, head-to-head & prediction | Grand Prix Hassan II

Match details

Fixture: (1) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (WC) Elliot Benchetrit

Date: 5 April 2022

Tournament: Grand Prix Hassan II

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Marrakech, Morocco

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €501,345

Live telecast: USA - Tennis TV

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Elliot Benchetrit preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on home favorite Elliot Benchetrit in the first round of the 2022 Grand Prix Hassan II on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime has been on the right track for most of the season, but has hit a roadblock over the past few weeks. He was instrumental in Canada's triumph at the ATP Cup and made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Auger-Aliassime won his maiden career title at the Rotterdam Open, having lost all eight of his previous finals. The following week, the Canadian finished as the runner-up at the Open 13 Provence. At the two Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, the Canadian failed to win a match.

Auger-Aliassime's brilliant start to the year has turned right on its head, and the youngster will be keen for some much-needed course corrections in Morocco.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Toil, talent & persistence pay off



Final Rio 2019 Loss

Final Lyon 2019 Loss

Final Stuttgart 2019 Loss

Final Rotterdam 2020 Loss

Final Marseille 2020 Loss

Final Cologne 2020 Loss

Final Melbourne 2021 Loss

Final Stuttgart 2021 Loss

Final Rotterdam 2022 WIN



Elliot Benchetrit at the 2020 French Open

Elliot Benchetrit primarily competes at the Challenger level. He hasn't participated in an ATP tournament for a couple of years now and his record on the Challenger circuit this year hasn't been great.

Benchetrit started off strong this year by reaching the quarterfinals of the Forli Challenger. Since then, he has lost twice in the qualifying rounds of Challengers and then twice in the first round. In between these losses, he dropped down to compete on the ITF circuit.

Benchetrit found some success there, making it to the quarterfinals. However, it has been a difficult season for the Moroccan overall.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Elliot Benchetrit head-to-head

This is set to be their first tour meeting, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Elliot Benchetrit prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open

Auger-Aliassime has been going through a rough patch. However, against an opponent ranked 436th in the world, he has an opportunity to put an end to his losing streak.

In the initial stages of his career, Auger-Aliassime performed well on clay. In 2019, he posted a 13-9 record on the surface and reached the final in Lyon. But over the last two years, he has only won five matches on the red dirt.

Against an opponent struggling for form, Auger-Aliassime will have a chance to work out all the chinks in his game. The 21-year-old is an excellent server, but has been let down by his serve in his last two losses. The Canadian possesses a dynamic forehand and will be desperate to recover his lost rhythm.

Benchetrit's most dangerous weapon is his serve. If he can get it right, he might pose a few problems for the World No. 9. However, his inexperience on the tour and his indifferent form this season should make it a stroll in the park for the Canadian.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala