Mubadala World Tennis Championship leads to flurry of COVID-19 cases

The recently concluded Mubadala World Tennis Championship produced some interesting matches, with Andrey Rublev winning the men's singles competition while Ons Jabeur beat Belinda Bencic to win the women's singles event.

However, a number of players who participated in the tournament have contracted COVID-19. US Open champion Emma Raducanu was the first to test positive, just before the start of the competition. The Brit was forced to pull out and was replaced by Jabeur.

After returning home, Rafael Nadal revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The King of Clay wrote:

"I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain."

Nadal's coach and former World No. 1 Carlos Moya tested positive for the virus shortly after. And on December 21, both Bencic and Jabeur confirmed that they too have contracted COVID-19.

Bencic wrote on Twitter:

"Unfortunately, and even though I am fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently isolating and taking all precautionary (measures) to get through this as best as possible as I am experiencing quite severe symptoms (fever, aches, chills)."

"While the timing is not ideal - as I was in the final stages of my preparations for the Australian Open swing - I will make my way to Australia as soon as I am cleared and past the isolation period."

Like Bencic, Jabeur has also been vaccinated. The Tunisian released a statement on Twitter saying that although she is experiencing "strong symptoms," she hopes to get well soon.

Safety measures were implemented for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Ons Jabeur at the Indian Wells Open

After being canceled in 2020, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship was back in 2021. Given the threat of COVID-19, a number of safety measures were implemented. Fans weren't allowed at the event unless they provided proof of vaccination. A statement on the tournament's official website read:

"To ensure the health and safety of spectators, players and officials, stringent health and safety measures have been implemented for the three-day tennis and entertainment festival."

"Ticketholders 12 years or above must present their Green Pass on ALHOSN, the official COVID-19 testing and vaccination mobile application for health authorities in the UAE available to residents and visitors, showing their fully vaccinated status and a negative PCR test result valid for no more than 48 hours to gain entry to the venue."

"Ticketholders under 12 years of age must show a negative PCR test result valid for no more than 48 hours. All fans will be required to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing during the event."

Despite the precautions taken, four players have contracted the virus so far, and there is a good chance that other participants will test positive in the coming days.

Rafael Nadal, Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu will be eager to recover soon and get back to training ahead of the Australian Open next month.

