Munich 2021: Casper Ruud vs Pablo Cuevas preview, head-to-head & prediction | BMW Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Pablo Cuevas

Date: 28 April 2021

Tournament: BMW Open 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Casper Ruud vs Pablo Cuevas preview

Casper Ruud will look to continue his rich vein of form on clay in Munich this week. The Norwegian had a solid start to the year in Australia before injury derailed his season. However, he has bounced back well on clay.

The 22-year-old bowed out of the quarterfinals in Marbella and followed it up with a run to the semifinals in Monte Carlo. Ruud defeated Diego Schwartzman, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Fabio Fognini in the French municipality before he was defeated in straight sets by Andrey Rublev.

Now, as the second seed in Munich, he takes on Uruguay's Paulo Cuevas in the second round after a first-round bye.

Pablo Cuevas

After an underwhelming season last year, Cuevas started 2021 winning 3 matches in Melbourne before returning to professional tennis action directly in Munich.

Advertisement

The Uruguayan defeated Tennys Sandgren in three sets to kick off his campaign in the Bavarian capital. After taking the first set in a tie-break, Cuevas was bageled in the second. The World No. 85 came back with a bang in the third set to take the match 7-6(4), 0-6, 6-1.

Casper Ruud vs Pablo Cuevas head-to-head

Casper Ruud leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Pablo Cuevas. Ruud prevailed over the Uruguayan 6-3, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals of Kitzbuhel in 2019.

Casper Ruud vs Pablo Cuevas prediction

Casper Ruud is the overwhelming favorite for the encounter. The Norwegian's incredible record on clay speaks for itself and Pablo Cuevas' lack of matches this year does the Uruguayan no favor.

Ruud's exploits in Monte Carlo showed that the Norwegian can take on some of the tour's most accomplished players. His aggressive baseline game worked well, and he put up solid numbers on serve. The 22-year-old also showed composure when it mattered the most, using his big forehand to pull the trigger at the right time.

Casper Ruud

Advertisement

Cuevas on his part, will look to use his top-spin-laden forehand to push his opponent deep behind the baseline. He will also aim to use his movement to disrupt Ruud's rhythm. That said, Cuevas might be rusty and getting past one of the most in-form players on clay might be an uphill task for the 35-year-old.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.