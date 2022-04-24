Munich 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | BMW Open

The European clay season is in full swing, with the next stop being the BMW Open by American Express in the Bavarian capital of Munich. The ATP 250 event, scheduled to be held from April 25-May 1 at the renowned Münchner Tennis und Turnierclub (MTTC) Iphitos, has attracted quite a few top names this year.

World No. 3 and two-time champion Alexander Zverev will lead the field in the upcoming edition. The 25-year-old held the trophy aloft in 2017 and 2018, and will be eager to end his title drought this season with his third win in Munich.

However, his path to glory won't be rosy, with the likes of the in-form Casper Ruud and Reilly Opelka being in the draw. World No. 7 Ruud not only won the title in Buenos Aires on clay earlier this year but also finished as the runner-up at the Miami Masters on hardcourt.

World No. 17 Opelka, too, has shown his prowess on both surfaces this year. He clinched the trophy at Delray Beach on hardcourt and later went on to add the Houston crown on clay as well.

Last year's champion Nikoloz Basilashvili is seeded fourth this time. The other top-eight seeds are Cristian Garin, Dan Evans, Miomir Kecmanovic and Botic van de Zandschulp.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Holger Rune, Maxime Cressy and former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber are also part of the draw and could make things interesting.

With some mouthwatering matches in the pipeline in Munich, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to have ahead of the tournament:

BMW Open channel list

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

Denmark - TV2.

Sky Deutschland, BR TV & Ran.de - Germany.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will be available on Tennis TV, ATP tour, WTA tour and Tennis Channel Plus apps.

For more information on the broadcast of the tournament, click here.

