Munich 2023: Holger Rune vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | BMW Open

Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs Christopher O'Connell

Tournament: Munich Open 2023

Date: Saturday, April 22

Round: Semifinals

Venue: English Garden, Munich

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Holger Rune vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Rune remains perfect in Munich.

Top seed Holger Rune takes on unseeded Australian Christopher O'Connell on Saturday as he seeks to reach back-to-back Munich finals.

World No. 7 Rune took out Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals for the loss of just six games to extend his perfect record at the ATP 250 claycourt event to 7-0. The Danish teenager is now 19-8 on the season, having reached the Monte-Carlo final last week, losing to Andrey Rublev in three sets.

Before the claycourt swing, Rune was having an up-and-down season. After reaching the second week at the Australian Open (lost to Rublev), the 19-year-old made the Montpellier last four before an early exit in Rotterdam. He then reached the Acapulco last four before making the third round at Indian Wells and the fourth round in Miami.

Meanwhile, the 82nd-ranked O'Connell is having an inspired run at the English Garden. After beating Ugo Humbert in his opener, the 28-year-old stunned third seed Alexander Zverev. The Australian followed up that win by beating qualifier Flavio Cobolli in a hard-fought three-setter to reach his first semifinal of the season.

Having made the Marrakech quarterfinals and the last four at the Split Challenger this month, O'Connell is now 8-7 on the season and into the semifinals on his Munich debut.

Holger Rune vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

The two players haven't clashed before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Holger Rune vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

O'Connell is seeking his first title of the season.

Both Rune and O'Connell are quintessential baseliners, but the Norwegian is the more aggressive and consistent of the two.

Both players can serve and hit big, but Rune's elite athleticism and penchant for hitting winners from seemingly inconceivable angles stands out. While Rune has 23 claycourt match wins, O'Connell (6) doubled his tally this week.

The Norwegian is yet to drop a set in two matches, while O'Connell has dropped one in three matches. So Rune will be the fresher of the two players and considering his superior claycourt pedigree, the Norwegian should continue his perfect record in Munich.

Pick: Rune in straight sets

