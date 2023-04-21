Munich 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | BMW Open

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs (4) Botic van de Zandschulp

Tournament: Munich Open 2023

Date: Saturday, April 22

Round: Semifinals

Venue: English Garden, Munich

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Taylor Fritz vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Fritz is seeking his first claycourt title.

Second seed Taylor Fritz takes on fourth seed Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday for a place in the Munich final.

The tenth-ranked Fritz improved to 25-7 in 2023 by seeing off two-time Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem in straight sets. Playing his second match of the day, the Austrian was understandably a tad exhausted as Fritz took full advantage, seeing off his opponent for the loss of just seven games.

Fritz opened his campaign in the tournament with a hard-fought come-from-behind three-set win over Marton Fucsovics to make a winning start on his Munich debut.

The 25-year-old American has had a strong season, particularly on the North American hardcourts. He reached the Dallas semifinals before winning his first title of the year at Delray Beach. After making the last four in Acapulco, he made the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Miami before reaching the Monte-Carlo semifinals last week.

Meanwhile, World No. 29 Zandschulp is now 12-9 on the season after a pair of straight-sets wins this week. He's coming off a quarterfinal win over Marcos Giron, needing a first-set tiebreak to see off the American.

After starting the year with a run to the Pune semifinals, the Dutchman made the last eight at Dubai and the fourth round in Miami. He reached the second round at Monte-Carlo last week.

Taylor Fritz vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Fritz lost the pair's only previous meeting in the 2022 Davis Cup in straight sets. This will be their first clash on clay.

Taylor Fritz vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz Botic van de Zandschulp

The odds will be updated when they release.

Taylor Fritz vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Botic van de Zandschulp

Both Fritz and Zandschulp like to dominate opponents from the baseline and tend to play their best tennis on hardcourts. Nevertheless, both men can serve and hit big and also move well.

Fritz (30-25) has won more matches on clay than the Dutchman (16-10). Moreover, the American has had improved returns on the red dirt. After making at least the last eight in consecutive Monte-Carlo appearances, Fritz is now two wins away from a maiden claycourt title.

Zandschulp will likely provide Fritz with his sternest challenge of the week. However, expect the American to prevail, albeit narrowly, thanks to his superior consistency and growing pedigree on clay.

Pick: Fritz in three sets

Poll : 0 votes