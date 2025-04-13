Munich 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BMW Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller

Date: April 14, 2025

Tournament: BMW Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller preview

Alexander Zverev at the BMW Open (Image Source: Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will take on Alexandre Muller in the first round of the BMW Open in Munich. Whoever comes out on top, will take on either Daniel Altmaier or a qualifier in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament.

Zverev has won 14 out of 20 matches so far in the 2025 season, most notably reaching the final of the Australian Open. However, the German's performances have been underwhelming since then, as he hasn't had an instance when he won more than two matches at a tournament.

Zverev was the top seed at the Monte-Carlo Masters and received a bye to the second round. Here, he faced Matteo Berrettini and won the opening set, but the Italian bounced back to bag a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 win and eliminate the German.

Alexandre Muller has won 11 out of 18 matches so far in the 2025 season, winning the Hong Kong Open while reaching the final of the Rio Open. The Frenchman competed at the Monte-Carlo Masters and beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the second round of the Masters 1000 event.

Here, he faced ninth seed Daniil Medvedev and broke him in the very first game. However, the Russian broke back and eventually took the opening set via a tiebreak. Muller won the second set 7-5 to force the match into a decider and here, Medvedev dominated him to register a 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-2 win.

Alexandre Zverev vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

The only prior encounter between the two took place in the second round of the 2024 US Open, with Zverev winning 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-1.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -475 Alexandre Muller +333

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Zverev will enter the match as the favorite to win but given his recent lapses, Muller should not be written off, considering he reached the final of an ATP 500 event on clay.

Zverev won 38 out of 60 points (63.33%) on his first-serve in his Monte-Carlo Masters second-round fixture, serving six aces while amassing as many double faults, something he cannot afford to have many of. He also hit 21 winners but accumulated 34 double faults.

The German at his best is one of the finest clay-court players with an impressive baseline game and a backhand that is among the finest on the ATP Tour. That said, he will have to keep his composure, something that has not been the case in recent tournaments.

Muller's first-serve numbers in Monte-Carlo were relatively better compared to those of Zverev, winning 63 out of 91 points (69.2%), with three aces to his name. The Frenchman also accumulated 53 winners while producing 76 unforced errors.

Muller's game is based on endurance and he has a high rally tolerance, which could be a good counter for Zverev's aggression. The Frenchman has a game decent enough to excel on clay courts and if he can be a little more aggressive, things could be difficult for the German.

While Muller is not someone to be taken lightly, Zverev should manage to come out on top if he is at his best.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.

