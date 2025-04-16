Munich 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | BMW Open

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev (1) vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: April 18, 2025

Tournament: BMW Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+ | India - TennisTV

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Tennis: ATP Tour - Munich... - Source: Getty

Tallon Griekspoor will meet World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the BMW Open in Munich. Zverev has struggled since World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's drug ban, with the top spot in the rankings at his mercy. After reaching the final in Melbourne, quarterfinals in Rio and Argentina were not what Zverev would have expected, and he'll hope the clay courts will serve him better.

However, Zverev had a comparatively easier run in the BMW Open, cruising to the quarterfinals after beating the likes of Alexandre Muller and Daniel Altmaier in the first and second rounds, respectively.

World No. 37 Tallon Griekspoor dominated on the Challenger Tour, becoming the first player to win five successive tournaments. The Dutchman had his best career performance in Dubai this year, defeating World No. 6 and top seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinal before eventually losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal.

Griekspoor followed that up with a quarterfinal run at Indian Wells and a final appearance at the Grand Prix Hassan II. The Dutchman is in decent form and was not really given much of a challenge by Learner Tien and Yannick Hanfmann in the first and second rounds.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Zverev and Griekspoor have played eight times on the ATP Tour. Zverev leads the head-to-head 6-2. Their most relevant encounter was at Roland Garros in 2024, when Zverev won a tight match over five sets, 3-6, 6-4, 5-2, 4-6, 7-6(3), in the Round of 32. Griekspoor prevailed in their only encounter this year, winning 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) at Indian Wells.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -335 -4.5 (+210) Over 22.5 (-118) Tallon Griekspoor +250 +4.5 (-295) Under 22.5 (-108)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

BMW Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Zverev will be the center of attention this week as he attempts to gain ranking points to move closer to Jannik Sinner's World No. 1 spot. The German has won this tournament in 2017 and 2018 and has eight clay-court ATP titles, so he is a seasoned performer on the surface. He reached last year's French Open final, before being outlasted by Carlos Alcaraz in five sets, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 1-6, 2-6.

But Griekspoor will definitely provide stiff opposition for Zverev. Their five-set thriller at the French Open last year suggests that the German will need to be at his very best at his home tournament if he wants to progress. Despite the Dutchman's potential to exploit Zverev's fallacies following their recent encounter, one can confidently back the German to win by taking the long route.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets

