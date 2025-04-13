Match Details

Fixture: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Marcos Giron

Date: April 14, 2025

Tournament: BMW Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Marcos Giron preview

Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia plays a forehand against Frances Tiafoe of United States in the Men's Singles First round match during day three of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Getty

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic will face USA's Marcos Giron in the first round of the 2025 BMW Open in Munich on Monday, April 14. It will be their first meeting on the clay court.

World No. 47 Kecmanovic has a 12-9 win-loss record in 2025. He suffered a disappointing loss in Monte-Carlo against another American Frances Tiafoe earlier this week. He missed a match point at 5-4 in the third set as he eventually lost the third set tie-break.

The 25-year-old Serb won only one match in his last four ATP events, but before that, he won the Delray Beach Open on hard court, where he defeated Marcos Giron in the quarterfinal.

31-year-old Giron has a 11-7 win-loss record in 2025 and he reached the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters after beating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6(5). He lost 1-6, 1-6 to Jack Draper in the second round.

Giron has not reached the semifinal in any ATP event this season yet, but he reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, Delray Beach Open, and Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Miomir Kecmanovic leads Marcos Giron 2-0 in their head-to-head record. The Serb won their last meeting two months back in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Delray Beach Open 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Giron defeated Kecmanovic twice in the qualifying round matches but they don't count in the official head-to-head record.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Miomir Kecmanovic TBD TBD TBD Marcos Giron TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Marcos Giron prediction

Miomir Kecmanovic will be the favorite to win this match as he performs better on clay. He has reached two ATP Tour finals on clay and his maiden ATP title, Austrian Open Kitzbühel was also on clay.

Kecmanovic will be making his first appearance in Munich since losing the thrilling semifinal against Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2022 BMW Munich Open in three sets 6-2, 6-7(4), 4-6.

Marcos Giron of United States plays a forehand in his match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during round one of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Getty

Marcos Giron reached the quarterfinal in Munich when he last played here in 2023. He has not reached the quarterfinal of any ATP Tour event on clay since reaching the last eight at the 2024 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston.

World No. 45 Giron has never reached the semifinal of any ATP Tour event on clay court, which shows that clay is not his favorite surface for sure. He has reached three ATP Tour finals in his career and two of them were on hardcourts and one was on grass.

Pick: Miomir Kecmanovic to win in three sets.

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More